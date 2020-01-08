What Idina Menzel Song Does Adam Sandler Like to Sing With His Daughter?

What Idina Menzel Song Does Adam Sandler Like to Sing With His Daughter?
By Dan Meyer
Jan 08, 2020
 
The Wicked alum and longtime comedian star in Uncut Gems as husband and wife.

Adam Sandler and his daughter love to sing “Defying Gravity” from Wicked, the Uncut Gems star revealed to his co-star Idina Menzel. Check out the interview above.

The pair, who play a husband and wife in the Safdie Brothers film, spoke to Playbill about being fans of the other’s work. “I was star-struck of him, so for him to come in and pay homage to me was nice,” said the Tony winner after Sandler explained how he and his daughter were in awe of Menzel’s high notes.

In addition, Menzel and Sandler talked about working with the Safdie Brothers and how Uncut Gems might make audiences view their relatives differently. “You do learn to appreciate your family more after seeing our family,” Sandler jokes.

Uncut Gems follows Diamond District jewelry salesman Howard Ratne (Sandler) as he resorts to mafioso-type behavior to settle his debts. Menzel plays Ratner’s wife, Dinah. Joining them in the film are Broadway alums Eric Bogosian (Time Stands Still) and Tony winner Judd Hirsch (Conversations With My Father).

Check out the trailer to the film below.

