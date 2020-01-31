What Surprised the Cast of Diana Most About Their Real-Life Counterparts?

Video   What Surprised the Cast of Diana Most About Their Real-Life Counterparts?
By Dan Meyer
Jan 31, 2020
Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf, Judy Kaye, Erin Davie, and the show’s creative team chat with Playbill about the upcoming Broadway musical.

What’s the most surprising thing that the cast of new Broadway musical Diana learned about their real-life characters? For title star Jeanna de Waal, who grew up in the U.K., it was a discovering a new, vulnerable side to the People's Princess. Check out the video above to find out more!

Directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, Diana begins previews March 2 at the Longacre Theatre ahead of a March 31 opening. Joining de Waal in the cast are Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth II, and Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles.

In addition to sharing their discoveries, the cast and librettist-lyricist Joe DiPietro and composer-lyricist David Bryan discussed how they came up with a specific sound for each performer. “They described it like each character is a different radio station,” says Davie, whose character will have a Lite FM sound, to contrast with Diana’s ‘80s rock band and Charles’ more classical influence.

And, what about Diana’s famous wardrobe? “What the assignment was to make sure that each of these looks still looks as beautiful to the viewer as it did when we first saw them,” says costume designer William Ivey Long.

The ensemble of Diana is rounded out by Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Ashley Andrews (King Kong), Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler (Come From Away), Stephen Carrasco (Anastasia), Bruce Dow (Jesus Christ Superstar), Richard Gatta (Bright Star), Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio (Aladdin), Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin (Mean Girls), Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck (Bye Bye Birdie).

Also on the creative team: Olivier winner Kelly Devine, scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Gareth Owen, and orchestrator John Clancy, with casting by Telsey + Company.

