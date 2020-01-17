What the Constitution Means to Me Extends in Los Angeles

Maria Dizzia stars in the Heidi Schreck play at Center Theatre Group's Mark Taper Forum.

The Los Angeles engagement of Heidi Schreck’s Tony-nominated What the Constitution Means to Me has extended for a second time—now to February 28—at Center Theatre Group's Mark Taper Forum. Tony nominee Maria Dizzia (In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play)) stars with original Broadway cast members Mike Iveson and Rosdely Ciprian, and local student Jocelyn Shek.

A special post-performance event will take place February 27 with Los Angeles Magazine Editor-in-Chief Maer Roshan. “A Constitutional Conversation” will feature special guests in conversation to discuss how people see the U.S. Constitution. Student matinee performances have also been added on February 27 and 28.

Following its L.A. run, the tour will continue with Dizzia, Iveson, and Ciprian to Chicago at the Broadway Playhouse March 4–April 12. A third stop at the Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts in Charlotte, North Carolina, begins June 23.

Directed by Oliver Butler, What the Constitution Means to Me opened on Broadway March 31, 2019, for a limited engagement at the Helen Hayes Theater and extended twice to run through August 24. The production earned Tony nominations for Best Play and Best Actress in a Play, both for Schreck. The play originally debuted at the Wild Project in 2017 as part of Clubbed Thumb’s Summerworks Festival, followed by an extended Off-Broadway premiere at New York Theatre Workshop in 2018 and a subsequent encore run at the Greenwich House Theater.

What the Constitution Means to Me features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Michael Krass, lighting design by Jen Schriever, and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar. The national tour is produced by Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Matt Ross, and Level Forward & Eva Price.