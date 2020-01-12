What the Constitution Means to Me Launches Tour in Los Angeles Starring Maria Dizzia

Heidi Schreck's Tony-nominated play begins at the Mark Taper Forum January 12, before engagements in two additional cities.

The national tour of Heidi Schreck’s Pulitzer Prize–nominated What the Constitution Means to Me makes its first stop January 12 at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. The play will run at the Center Theatre Group venue through February 23.

Tony nominee Maria Dizzia (In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play)) stars with original Broadway cast members Mike Iveson and Rosdely Ciprian, and local student Jocelyn Shek. In the play, the main character reconnects with her teenage self to examine how the U.S. Constitution failed to protect generations of women in her family and across the nation.

Following its L.A. run, the tour will continue with Dizzia, Iveson, and Ciprian to Chicago at the Broadway Playhouse March 4–April 12. A third stop at the Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts in Charlotte, North Carolina, begins June 23. Casting for that stop will be announced at a later date.

Directed by Oliver Butler, What the Constitution Means to Me opened on Broadway March 31, 2019, for a limited engagement at the Helen Hayes Theater and extended twice to run through August 24. The production earned Tony nominations for Best Play and Best Actress in a Play for Schreck. The play originally debuted at the Wild Project in 2017 as part of Clubbed Thumb’s Summerworks Festival, followed by an extended Off-Broadway premiere at New York Theatre Workshop in 2018 and a subsequent encore run at the Greenwich House Theater.

What the Constitution Means to Me features scenic design by Rachel Hauck (Hadestown), costume design by Michael Krass (Hadestown), lighting design by Jen Schriever (Eclipsed), and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar (Hamlet). The national tour is produced by Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Matt Ross, and Level Forward & Eva Price.

