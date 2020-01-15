What to Expect from MCC Theater's New Play All The Natalie Portmans

The Off-Broadway world premiere by C.A. Johnson begins performances February 6.

A world premiere from MCC Theater, C.A. Johnson's All The Natalie Portmans begins performances February 6 ahead of a February 24 opening in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. Watch the video as Johnson, Whoriskey, and the cast tell us what to expect.

A fantastical coming-of-age comedy directed by Kate Whoriskey (Sweat), the new play sees 16-year old Keyonna, “too smart, ‘too gay,’ and too lonely to fit in,” escape into the imagined worlds of her muse, Natalie Portman.

The cast features Kara Young, Tony nominee Montego Glover (Memphis, Hamilton), Joshua Boone (Network), Elise Kibler (Mies Julie, Indian Summer), and Renika Williams (The Climb).

“All The Natalie Portmans is a love letter addressed to every queer girl struggling to actualize her dreams and every poor Black family fighting to love one another despite the onslaught,” says Johnson. “I’m delighted to work with MCC and hope audiences laugh, cry, and commune with us for weeks to come!”

The production will feature scenic design by Donyale Werle, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar and casting by Williams Cantler and Destiny Lilly of Telsey + Company. The production stage manager is Alexandra Hall.

All the Natalie Portmans was developed, in part, at the 2018 Sundance Theatre Lab. Johnson is MCC Theater’s 2019-20 Tow Playwright in Residence.

