What’s Coming to Broadway in 2020?

From new musicals like Mrs. Doubtfire and Flying Over Sunset to revivals of Tony-winning plays like Take Me Out, here’s what’s coming to Broadway in the new year.

The first half of the 2019–2020 Broadway season kicked off with a bang with shows like Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill, and the two-part epic The Inheritance. Here, we give you a heads up on what’s to come in 2020!

Productions are listed in chronological order by first preview.

Currently in previews: A Soldier’s Play

The Pulitzer Prize-winning drama makes its Broadway debut with this Kenny Leon–helmed production, now in previews at the American Airlines Theatre from Roundabout Theatre Company. Starring David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood, A Soldier’s Play is inspired by Billy Budd, set in 1944 Louisiana as the military remains segregated. The show officially opens January 21.

Currently in previews: Grand Horizons

Directed by Leigh Silverman, playwright Bess Wohl’s Broadway debut—now in previews at Second Stage’s Helen Hayes Theatre—follows Bill and Nancy, a couple who have been married for half a decade until Nancy suddenly wants out. The play starring James Cromwell, Jane Alexander, and featuring Priscilla Lopez officially opens January 23.

Currently in previews: West Side Story

Currently in previews at the Broadway Theatre, Ivo van Hove’s revival of West Side Story cuts the show down to one-act and features new choreography from Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, making this production the first major revival to deviate from Jerome Robbins’ original staging. It stars Once On This Island alum Isaac Cole Powell as Tony and Shereen Pimentel as Maria. Officially opening February 20.

January 4: My Name Is Lucy Barton

Laura Linney returns to Broadway in this solo play, in previews at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre January 4. Adapted by Rona Munro from Elizabeth Strout’s novel, My Name Is Lucy Barton follows one woman as she wakes from an operation to find her mother at the foot of her bed after years of not speaking. The Manhattan Theatre Club production officially opens January 15 and is set to run through February 29.

February 7: Girl From The North Country

The Bob Dylan musical, written and directed by Conor McPherson and already seen in the West End and Off-Broadway at the Public, begins previews at the Belasco Theatre February 7 with an official opening March 5. Set in 1934 at a guesthouse in the American heartland, Girl From The North Country follows a group of travelers who pass in and out of each other’s lives, sharing stories that awaken each other with passion, fury, and beauty.

February 13: Six

British transplant Six arrives on Broadway following a critically-acclaimed West End run. Beginning previews at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre February 13 and opening March 12, the pop concert-style musical from Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss tells the story of Henry VIII’s six wives—this time from their perspectives.

February 25: The Minutes

Playwright and actor Tracy Letts (August: Osage County) returns to Broadway as both, when the Anna D. Shapiro-helmed play starts previews at the Cort Theatre February 25 and opens March 15 for a limited run through June 14. The 2018 Pulitzer Prize finalist about small-town politics and real-world power refracts the current state of America and its politics through a town meeting.

February 28: Hangmen

The Off-Broadway hit comes to the Great White Way. Martin McDonagh's play, set in 1965 England, looks at what happens to Britain’s (second most) famous executioner now that hanging has been abolished. The simple answer is a lot more than he bargained for. The play, directed by, opens at the John Golden Theatre directed by Matthew Dunster.

March 2: Company

This updated revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Company stars Katrina Lenk as Bobbie alongside Patti LuPone reprising her Olivier Award-winning performance as Joanne. This Marianne Elliott–directed interpretation of the 1970 musical introduces several revised lyrics and brings the story into the present day, and starts previews March 2 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre with an official opening March 22.

March 2: Diana

Directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley and written by Joe DePietro and David Bryan, Diana begins at the Longacre Theatre March 2 and opens March 31. Jeanna De Waal (Kinky Boots) and Roe Hartrampf star as Princess Diana and Prince Charles in the musical retelling of a woman who defied expectations, rocked the royals, and created a legacy that will endure forever.

March 3: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

This revival of Edward Albee’s classic drama will star Rupert Everett, Russell Tovey, Patsy Ferran, and two-time Tony winner Laurie Metcalf, marking her fifth consecutive season on Broadway. Directed by Joe Mantello, previews begin at the Booth Theatre March 3 with an official opening set for April 9.

March 7: The Lehman Trilogy

Previews start March 7 at the Nederlander Theatre for The Lehman Trilogy, which follows a 164-year saga that begins with a young man from Bavaria dreaming of a new life and ends with one of the world’s largest financial crises. After a smash run in London (earning five Olivier nominations), it premiered in the U.S. in an acclaimed production at the Park Avenue Armory, and then returned to London for an encore engagement. Directed by Sam Mendes, the play’s original stars Adam Godley, Ben Miles, and Simon Russell Beale return.

March 9: Mrs. Doubtfire

Rob McClure, who made a splash last season in Beetlejuice, returns to Broadway as the father (and voice actor) who disguises himself as a nanny in order to spend more time with his children. Directed by Jerry Zaks, the musical starts performances March 9 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. With a book by John O’Farrell and and Karey Kirkpatrick, and music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, (a.k.a. the team behind Something Rotten!), the show officially opens April 5.

March 12: Flying Over Sunset

With music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Michael Korie, a book and direction by James Lapine, and choreography by Michelle Dorrance, Flying Over Sunset stars Carmen Cusack as playwright and diplomat Clare Booth Luce, Harry Hadden-Paton as author Aldous Huxley, and Tony Yazbek as film star Cary Grant as the three mid-century celebrities experiment with LSD. Previews start March 12 at Lincolthe Vivian Beaumont Theater ahead of an April 16 opening.

March 13: Caroline, Or Change

Sharon D. Clarke makes her Broadway debut in the transfer of her Olivier Award–winning performance as Caroline, an African-American maid in ’60s Louisiana. Written by Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori and directed by Michael Longhurst, the Roundabout Theatre Company revival starts March 13 and opens April 7 at Studio 54.

March 13: Plaza Suite

A revival of the classic Neil Simon marriage comedy reunites real-life couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker on Broadway for the first time in over 20 years. Directed by John Benjamin Hickey, the play starts its limited run at the Hudson Theatre March 13 ahead of an April 13 opening.

March 24: American Buffalo

Tony winner Laurence Fishburne (Two Trains Running), Emmy winner Darren Criss (American Crime Story), and Oscar winner Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) star in the Neil Pepe-helmed David Mamet play about a junk shop owner scheming to get back a valuable nickel. It begins performances at Circle in the Square March 24 and opens April 14.

March 27: How I Learned to Drive

Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse reprise their roles from the 1997 Off-Broadway debut of Paula Vogel’s Pulitzer Prize–winning play. It follows Li'l Bit as she looks back in time in order to make sense of an uncle who impacted her past, present, and future. Directed by Mark Brokaw, the show begins previews at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre March 27 in a production from Manhattan Theatre Club that officially opens April 22.

April 2: Birthday Candles

Debra Messing stars in the New York premiere of Noah Haidle’s play about a woman striving for significance as she explores five generations of her lifetime. Directed by Vivienne Benesch, previews start April 2 at the American Airlines Theatre before an April 21 opening. The production from Roundabout Theatre Company is set to run through June 21.

April 2: Take Me Out

This revival of the Tony-winning Richard Greenberg play about the coming out of a gay baseball player will star Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), and Patrick J. Adams (Suits). Directed by Scott Ellis, it begins previews at the Helen Hayes Theatre April 2 before an April 23 opening.

