Where Do Your Favorite Broadway Couples Land On This Theatrical Love Scale?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Special Features   Where Do Your Favorite Broadway Couples Land On This Theatrical Love Scale?
By Ruthie Fierberg
Feb 14, 2020
 
How do these famous, fictional Broadway couples stack up?
#BroadwayCouplesGoals_Graphic_HR

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, Playbill has been pondering the relationships at the center of some of theatre’s most famous stories. From catastrophe to perfection, we considered couples from Broadway plays and musicals to help establish a meter.

READ: 12 Printable Broadway Valentine’s Day Cards

Where do your favorite Broadway couples fall? Are they loving, supportive, and in it for the long haul like Hairspray’s Edna and Wilbur? Or are they tearing each other to shreds with mind games and insults like Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’s George and Martha? Tweet @playbill with #BroadwayCouplesGoals.

Valentine's Day_Broadway Couples Scale_Graphic_HR
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Popular Features This Week
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!