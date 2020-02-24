Which Character From a Play Are You According to Your Astrological Sign?

Aries
(March 21–April 19)
Angels in America's The Angel
Taurus
(April 20–May 20)
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune's Johnny
Gemini
(May 21–June 20)
The Importance of Being Earnest's Algernon and Jack
Cancer
(June 21–July 22)
Indecent/God of Vengeance's Rifkele
Leo
(July 23–August 22)
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?'s Martha
Virgo
(August 23–September 22)
The Tempest's Prospero
Libra
(September 23–October 22)
What The Constitution Means to Me's Heidi Schreck
Scorpio
(October 23–November 21)
The Crucible's Abigail Williams
Sagittarius
(November 22–December 21)
Romeo and Juliet's Romeo
Capricorn
(December 22–January 19)
A Raisin in the Sun's Beneatha Younger
Aquarius
(January 20–February 18)
Fefu and Her Friends' Fefu
Pisces
(February 19–March 20)
The Glass Menagerie's Laura Wingfield