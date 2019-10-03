Which Hogwarts Houses Do the Stars of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Feel They Belong In?

The Broadway cast answered these and more burning questions at New York Comic Con.

Cast and creative team members from Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child took the stage October 3 at the Hammerstein Ballroom for New York Comic Con 2019 to give fans of the Wizard Who Lived a behind-the-scenes look at how the franchise was brought to the stage.

The panel began with a demonstration from U.S. resident movement director (and former member of the ensemble) Benjamin Wheelwright, who explained how he teaches new company members to make their motions look as if they are being pulled by their wands, rather than waving them around themselves.

This brief peek into the inspiration behind Tony-nominated movement director Steven Hoggett's choreography was followed by a performance of the "Wand Dance" by members of the current company.

Wheelwright shared a similar movement note later in the panel, when he explained that dementors' head motion originates from behind their neck to indicate that they are following smells rather than using their eyesight.

The current stars of the Broadway production, including James Snyder (Harry Potter), James Brown III (Bane), Matt Mueller (Ron Weasley), Bubba Weiler (Scorpius Malfoy), and Diane Davis (Ginny Potter, née Weasley) were also on hand to answer questions collected on social media.

The most lively answers came when the cast was asked which of the Hogwarts houses they would be in if they were wizards themselves. Davis self-identifies as a Ravenclaw, while Weiler and Wheelwright answered Hufflepuff. Brown was the lone Slytherin, and Snyder and Mueller proved that they may be typecast, as both say they would be in Gryffindor.

The two-part play which picks up 19 years after the conclusion of the final Harry Potter novel, is a Tony winner for Best Play and continues its run at Broadway's Hudson Theatre, with productions in London and Melbourne and additional stagings set for San Francisco, Hamburg, and Toronto.



