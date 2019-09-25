Which Song From SIX Are You?

By Ruthie Fierberg
Sep 25, 2019
Take this quiz to find out which fierce beat from the musical SIX best speaks to your inner Queen.

We all know that you’re a Queen, but every Queen needs a royal anthem. Lucky for you, the Queens of SIX are here to lend their voices & their Olivier-nominated score to find the song that fuels your inner Queen! Maybe your “Heart of Stone” is telling you that “All You Wanna Do” is join the “Haus of Holbein”? Tap into your inner Queen and take the quiz below to find out!

Consider this your royal invitation to SIX when it hits Broadway’s Brooks Atkinson Theatre beginning February 13, 2020.

