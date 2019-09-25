Which Song From SIX Are You?

We all know that you’re a Queen, but every Queen needs a royal anthem. Lucky for you, the Queens of SIX are here to lend their voices & their Olivier-nominated score to find the song that fuels your inner Queen! Maybe your “Heart of Stone” is telling you that “All You Wanna Do” is join the “Haus of Holbein”? Tap into your inner Queen and take the quiz below to find out!

<section><h2><p>Which song from <em>SIX</em> are you?</p></h2><p><p><span style="color: rgb(37, 37, 37);">Take this quiz to find out which fierce beat from </span><em style="color: rgb(37, 37, 37);">SIX</em><span style="color: rgb(37, 37, 37);"> best speaks to your inner Queen.</span></p></p></section><section><h2><p>“No Way”</p></h2><p><p>There’s NO WAY anyone is sending you to a nunnery, Queen! You give your all and refuse to be ignored, especially when you know that you’re right. You are irreplaceable.</p><p><br></p><p>Experience your Royal Anthem live on Broadway! Book now at <a href="http://sixonbroadway.com" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(17, 85, 204);">SixOnBroadway.com</a>.</p></p></section><section><h3><p>“Don’t Lose Ur Head”</p></h3><p><p>You live life with no regrets! You say what is on your mind and people love that, even if it sometimes rubs them the wrong way. You’re always happy to have the last word.</p><p><br></p><p>Experience your Royal Anthem live on Broadway! Book now at <a href="http://sixonbroadway.com" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(17, 85, 204);">SixOnBroadway.com</a>.</p></p></section><section><h3><p>“Heart of Stone”</p></h3><p><p>You are loving and always look for the best in people. You give everyone the benefit of the doubt, while refusing to be taken advantage of. </p><p><br></p><p>Experience your Royal Anthem live on Broadway! Book now at <a href="http://sixonbroadway.com" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(17, 85, 204);">SixOnBroadway.com</a>.</p></p></section><section><h3><p>“Haus of Holbein”</p></h3><p><p>Ja, das ist güt, ooh jaaaaa. </p><p><br></p><p>Experience your Royal Anthem live on Broadway! Book now at <a href="http://sixonbroadway.com" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(17, 85, 204);">SixOnBroadway.com</a>.</p></p></section><section><h3><p>“Get Down”</p></h3><p><p>You’re the Queen of the Castle! You are so confident in who you are and everyone loves that about you. You are always having a good time - live your best life, Queen!</p><p><br></p><p>Experience your Royal Anthem live on Broadway! Book now at <a href="http://sixonbroadway.com" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(17, 85, 204);">SixOnBroadway.com</a>.</p></p></section><section><h3><p>“All You Wanna Do”</p></h3><p><p>Much like Destiny’s Child, you’re a survivor! You always look on the bright side of things, no matter how bad they get. </p><p><br></p><p>Hear your Royal Anthem live on Broadway! Book now at <a href="http://sixonbroadway.com" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(17, 85, 204);">SixOnBroadway.com</a>.</p></p></section><section><h3><p>“I Don’t Need Your Love”</p></h3><p><p>You persevere through whatever happens to you. You put on a brave front, but you feel everything deeply. You don’t let things you can’t change bring you down, and you love with your whole heart. </p><p><br></p><p>Experience your Royal Anthem live on Broadway! Book now at <a href="http://sixonbroadway.com" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(17, 85, 204);">SixOnBroadway.com</a>.</p></p></section><section><h3><p>“Six”</p></h3><p><p>You are one of a kind, no category! You believe in the power of friendship and how incredible Queens can be when they stick together! You are constantly reminding your friends how incredible they are and they love you for that!</p><p><br></p><p>Experience your Royal Anthem live on Broadway! Book now at <a href="http://sixonbroadway.com" target="_blank" style="color: rgb(17, 85, 204);">SixOnBroadway.com</a>.</p></p></section><section><h2><p>Who is your favorite Pop Diva?</p></h2></section><section><h3><p>Who is your favorite princess?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>Who is your favorite Broadway diva?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>How did you and your partner meet?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>How did you and a (former) partner break up?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>How do you spend your Friday nights?</p></h3></section><section><h3><p>Which brunch food could you not live without?</p></h3></section>

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle