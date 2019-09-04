White Plains Performing Arts Center to Present Newsies, Aida, More in 2019 Fall Season

The Westchester venue will also host concerts from Lucie Arnaz and Lanie Kazan.

White Plains Performing Arts Center's fall 2019 season is set to include mainstage productions of the Disney musicals Newsies and Aida, along with concerts by Broadway favorites Lainie Kazan and Lucie Arnaz. An additional spring mainstage show will be announced at a later date.

Aida will run at the Westchester venue October 11–27. Based on the Verdi opera of the same name, the musical features a score by Elton John and Tim Rice and a book by Linda Woolverton, Robert Falls, and David Henry Hwang.

Newsies follows on the WPPAC mainstage December 20–January 12, 2020, with a score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Harvey Fierstein.

Lucie Arnaz (Pippin, They're Playing Our Song) will bring her cabaret show "I Got the Job!": Songs From My Musical Past to WPPPAC September 27, while Lainie Kazan (Funny Girl, My Favorite Year) will perform at the venue's anniversary concert November 9.

WPPAC's concert series will also include the Emmet Cohen Quartet, featuring George Coleman and Jimmy Cobb, September 14; and Sinatra: The 1962 'World Tour' starring Frankie Sands with Chris Monty September 22.

For tickets and more information, visit WPPAC.com.

