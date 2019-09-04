White Plains Performing Arts Center to Present Newsies, Aida, More in 2019 Fall Season

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   White Plains Performing Arts Center to Present Newsies, Aida, More in 2019 Fall Season
By Logan Culwell-Block
Sep 04, 2019
 
The Westchester venue will also host concerts from Lucie Arnaz and Lanie Kazan.
Newsies_Aida_HR.jpg
Jeremy Jordan in Newsies; Heather Headley in Aida

White Plains Performing Arts Center's fall 2019 season is set to include mainstage productions of the Disney musicals Newsies and Aida, along with concerts by Broadway favorites Lainie Kazan and Lucie Arnaz. An additional spring mainstage show will be announced at a later date.

Aida will run at the Westchester venue October 11–27. Based on the Verdi opera of the same name, the musical features a score by Elton John and Tim Rice and a book by Linda Woolverton, Robert Falls, and David Henry Hwang.

Newsies follows on the WPPAC mainstage December 20–January 12, 2020, with a score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Harvey Fierstein.

Lucie Arnaz (Pippin, They're Playing Our Song) will bring her cabaret show "I Got the Job!": Songs From My Musical Past to WPPPAC September 27, while Lainie Kazan (Funny Girl, My Favorite Year) will perform at the venue's anniversary concert November 9.

WPPAC's concert series will also include the Emmet Cohen Quartet, featuring George Coleman and Jimmy Cobb, September 14; and Sinatra: The 1962 'World Tour' starring Frankie Sands with Chris Monty September 22.

For tickets and more information, visit WPPAC.com.

Production Photos: The Bodyguard at White Plains Performing Arts Center

Production Photos: The Bodyguard at White Plains Performing Arts Center

12 PHOTOS
The Bodyguard_White Plains Performing Arts Center_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of The Bodyguard Christopher and Justin Swader
The Bodyguard_White Plains Performing Arts Center_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of The Bodyguard Christopher and Justin Swader
The Bodyguard_White Plains Performing Arts Center_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of The Bodyguard Christopher and Justin Swader
The Bodyguard_White Plains Performing Arts Center_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of The Bodyguard Christopher and Justin Swader
The Bodyguard_White Plains Performing Arts Center_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Sean Hayden and LaToya London Christopher and Justin Swader
The Bodyguard_White Plains Performing Arts Center_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cecilia Snow, LaToya London, Mark Newman, and Sean Hayden Christopher and Justin Swader
The Bodyguard_White Plains Performing Arts Center_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Sean Hayden and LaToya London Christopher and Justin Swader
The Bodyguard_White Plains Performing Arts Center_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
LaToya London Christopher and Justin Swader
The Bodyguard_White Plains Performing Arts Center_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of The Bodyguard Christopher and Justin Swader
The Bodyguard_White Plains Performing Arts Center_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of The Bodyguard Christopher and Justin Swader
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!