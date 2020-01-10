Who Did Ann Reinking, Bebe Neuwirth, and Bianca Marroquín Pick to Be Broadway’s Next Roxie Hart in Chicago?

One of the three fan-chosen finalists was offered the role of the scintillating sinner.

Emma Pittman will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago as selected by alums Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking, and Bianca Marroquín, in addition to casting director Duncan Stewart.

Pittman beat out finalists Khalifa White and Kate Gulotta in The Search for Roxie after making her way through several rounds of competition. It all began with countless hopefuls who submitted homemade audition tapes, 10 of whom were selected by Stewart as semi-finalists. Three finalists selected through fan voting came to NYC to see the show at the Ambassador Theatre, meet former Roxies, rehearse with the creative team, and audition for the Broadway powerhouses.

The upcoming star graduated from Wagner College in 2018, appearing in the theatre department's productions of Nine, Anything Goes, and A Chorus Line. Pittman has also appeared in musicals at Theatre By the Sea and Clear Space Theatre Company.

Chicago currently stars reality TV star Erika Jayne in Broadway debut as Roxie through March 29. Also in the cast are Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is now the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, the staging is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, Best Actress in a Leading Performance for Neuwirth, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

