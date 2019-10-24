Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders to Star in London Sister Act

Goldberg will return to the role of Deloris Van Cartier for the 2020 London production, set to tour next spring starring Brenda Edwards.

EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg will be back in the habit next summer, when she returns to the role of Deloris Van Cartier in a new, re-imagined production of the musical Sister Act.

Goldberg, who created the role in the 1992 film, was initially announced as a producer for the production, already set to tour the U.K. starring The X Factor semi-finalist and West End veteran Brenda Edwards. That reworked version, in which Deloris is written as an older woman rather than the 20something from the film and original musical, opens April 21, 2020, at the Curve, Leicester.

Now, Goldberg will step into the role when the show comes to the Eventim Apollo July 29–August 30, 2020. She'll be joined by Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous), who will star as Mother Superior, a role played by Goldberg in 2010 at the London Palladium.

Sister Act, which played the West End in 2009 before a 2011 Broadway bow, features original music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

For tickets and more information, click here.

