See Who’s Joining Emilia Clarke in Anya Reiss’ Adaptation of The Seagull

By Dan Meyer
Feb 06, 2020
The West End production begins previews March 11 at the Playhouse Theatre.
The Seagull. Sophie Wu, Indira Varma, Robert Glenister, Danny Ashok, Patrick Robinson, Tamzin Outhwaite, Emilia Clarke, Seun Shote, Daniel Monks, Tom Rhys Harries. Credit - Oliver Rosser..jpg
The cast of The Seagull (L-R): Sophie Wu, Indira Varma, Robert Glenister, Danny Ashok, Patrick Robinson, Tamzin Outhwaite, Emilia Clarke, Seun Shote, Daniel Monks, and Tom Rhys Harries Oliver Rosser

Casting is complete for the Anya Reiss adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull, starring Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke in her West End debut at the Playhouse Theatre.

Joining the previously announced Clarke (Breakfast at Tiffany's on Broadway) are Danny Ashok (Disgraced) as Medvedenko, Robert Glenister (Glengarry Glen Ross) as Sorin, Tom Rhys Harries (Mojo) as Trigorin, Daniel Monks (Teenage Dick at Donmar Warehouse) as Konstantin, Tamzin Outhwaite (How the Other Half Loves) as Polina, Patrick Robinson (Macbeth at National Theatre) as Dorn, Seun Shote (Cyrano de Bergerac) as Shamrayev, Indira Varma (Five Gold Rings) as Arkadina, and Sophie Wu (Vassa) as Masha.

Jamie Lloyd directs the production, with costume and set design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, sound design and compositions by George Dennis, projection design by Duncan McLean, casting by Stuart Burt, costume supervision by Anna Josephs, props supervision by Fahmida Bakht. Jonathan Glew serves as associate director with Rachel Wingate as associate designer.

Previews for The Seagull begin March 11 ahead of an opening March 19, with performances scheduled through May 30.

