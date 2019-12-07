Why The Inheritance Is ‘The Greatest Netflix Binge’ on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Interview   Why The Inheritance Is ‘The Greatest Netflix Binge’ on Broadway
By Mark Peikert
Dec 07, 2019
Buy Tickets to The Inheritance
 
Star John Benjamin Hickey talks acting in Matthew Lopez’s opus—and simulataneously directing Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in Plaza Suite.
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Kyle Soller, Paul Hilton, and John Benjamin Hickey in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy

“I’m looking for that Cynthia Nixon moment,” John Benjamin Hickey says on a rare day off. “That impossible dream of having two things go at once.”

He’s referring to the time when Nixon was appearing in both Hurlyburly and The Real Thing every night on Broadway. And if things work out according to plan, Hickey will get his Nixon moment, in slightly altered fashion. Instead of acting on two stages, he’ll be appearing in The Inheritance at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (which officially opened November 17) while his directorial debut, Plaza Suite, plays the Hudson Theatre on the other side of Broadway this spring (with previews beginning March 13).

This season is shaping up to be another milestone in a career studded with them. A Tony winner for The Normal Heart—as well as a member of the original cast of Terrence McNally’s seminal gay dramedy Love! Valour! Compassion!—Hickey’s casting lends a sense of history to his role in The Inheritance, the two-part epic written by Matthew Lopez and directed by Stephen Daldry.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Joseph Marzullo/WENN

“There are inevitable comparisons to the world of Angels in America,” he says about that other two-parter. “But I think people are surprised [The Inheritance] is a comedy. Matthew is much more a spiritual heir apparent to Terrence McNally than he is to Tony [Kushner], both of whom shaped all of us in the theatre.”

Beginning in the very recent past, The Inheritance turns a gimlet gaze onto a modern generation of gay men. “Basically,” Hickey says, “it’s a play about NYC and how everything sort of sorts itself out for these people, and the people they meet and fall in love with, and the lives that are ruined and the lives that are saved.”

The play is also, Hickey stresses, very, very funny.

“It is so much fun to do because it’s so funny and so rich in human experience. And the audience watching it, it’s the opposite of, ‘This is important,’” Hickey says. “It feels like watching the greatest Netflix binge. The audience gasps and laughs and cries, so we’re all on the ride together.”

As for Plaza Suite, Hickey is looking forward to bringing back to Broadway a different kind of comedy. Starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, the revival will be the first Neil Simon play on Broadway since the playwright’s death in 2018. “I miss the way he crafted comedy,” Hickey says. “It’s not something you really hear anymore. So hopefully audiences will delight in being reminded of what this golden age of comedy in the theatre was and is.”

Between his two roles this season, no doubt they will.

Production Photos: The Inheritance on Broadway

Production Photos: The Inheritance on Broadway

9 PHOTOS
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, and Andrew Burnap in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, and Andrew Burnap in The Inheritance Marc Brenner
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, Kyle Harris, Arturo Luís Soria, Jordan Barbour, and Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, Kyle Harris, Arturo Luís Soria, Jordan Barbour, and Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Samuel H. Levine and Andrew Burnap in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Jordan Barbour, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Kyle Soller, Arturo Luís Soria, and Kyle Harris in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Kyle Soller, Paul Hilton, and John Benjamin Hickey in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
John Benjamin Hickey, Dylan Frederick, and cast of The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
John Benjamin Hickey, Kyle Soller, Arturo Luís Soria, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, and Kyle Harris in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Paul Hilton in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Inheritance</i>
Lois Smith and Samuel H. Levine in The Inheritance Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!