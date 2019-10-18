Wicked’s Emily Koch Will Play Feinstein’s/54 Below

She’ll be joined by Jake Boyd, Liana Hunt, and more.

Emily Koch, of Broadway’s Wicked and Waitress, will perform in concert October 20 at Feinstein's/54 Below.

The evening, entitled eMulbOy5, is based on her middle-school journal, which was addressed “Dear Elphaba.” Show time is 9:30 PM.

Colton Pometta directs the preteen saga of love, fandom, and identity. Special guests will include Jake Boyd (Rock of Ages), Liana Hunt (Mamma Mia!), Nick Rehberger (The Glass Menagerie), and Tess Soltau (The Addams Family). The musical director is Evan Rees.

Koch stood by for the roles of Jenna and Dawn in the Broadway and touring companies of Waitress. She was also seen on Broadway and on tour as Elphaba in Wicked.

Visit 54Below.com.

