Wicked’s Jackie Burns Stars in Reading of Frank Wildhorn Musical Camille Claudel

The Signature Theatre reading also features Hugh Panaro.

Signature Theatre presents a closed reading of the Frank Wildhorn musical Camille Claudel November 15 featuring Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then) and Hugh Panaro (The Phantom of the Opera, Side Show).

Camille Claudel has book and lyrics by Nan Knighton and music by Wildhorn. Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer directs.

Turn-of-the-century French sculptor Camille Claudel was a groundbreaking artist and a revolutionary free-thinker, but her life was determined by the men around her, from her tumultuous love affair with Auguste Rodin to her unsupportive brother to the gender-based censorship of her work. By combining her artistic genius with a fierce independence, she defied society’s limitations to create captivating masterpieces.

The musical will receive a full production at Virginia’s Signature Theatre March 24–April 19, 2020.

