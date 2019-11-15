Wicked’s Jackie Burns Stars in Reading of Frank Wildhorn Musical Camille Claudel

Readings and Workshops   Wicked’s Jackie Burns Stars in Reading of Frank Wildhorn Musical Camille Claudel
By Andrew Gans
Nov 15, 2019
 
The Signature Theatre reading also features Hugh Panaro.
Signature Theatre presents a closed reading of the Frank Wildhorn musical Camille Claudel November 15 featuring Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then) and Hugh Panaro (The Phantom of the Opera, Side Show).

Camille Claudel has book and lyrics by Nan Knighton and music by Wildhorn. Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer directs.

READ: D.C.’s Signature Theatre Plans Frank Wildhorn’s Camille Claudel Musical, Assassins, A Chorus Line, and More

Turn-of-the-century French sculptor Camille Claudel was a groundbreaking artist and a revolutionary free-thinker, but her life was determined by the men around her, from her tumultuous love affair with Auguste Rodin to her unsupportive brother to the gender-based censorship of her work. By combining her artistic genius with a fierce independence, she defied society’s limitations to create captivating masterpieces.

The musical will receive a full production at Virginia’s Signature Theatre March 24–April 19, 2020.

