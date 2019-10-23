Will Arbery’s Heroes of the Fourth Turning Extends Again Off-Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Oct 23, 2019
The world premiere is directed by Danya Taymor.
John Zdrojeski, Jeb Kreager, and Zoë Winters in Heroes of the Fourth Turning
John Zdrojeski, Jeb Kreager, and Zoë Winters in Heroes of the Fourth Turning Joan Marcus

The world premiere of Heroes of the Fourth Turning by Will Arbery has extended its run at Playwrights Horizons a second time. The new play, which opened to critical acclaim October 7, will now play through November 17 (it was originally scheduled through October 27 and later extended through November 10).

Heroes of the Fourth Turning, directed by Danya Taymor, takes place in a moonlit backyard in Lander, Wyoming. The play follows the return home of four conservatives to toast their mentor Gina (Tony winner Michele Pawk), newly inducted as the first female president of a tiny Catholic college. But as their reunion spirals into spiritual chaos and clashing generational politics, the evening becomes less a celebration than a vicious fight to be understood.

Heroes of the Fourth Turning, which began Off-Broadway September 13, features Jeb Kreager (Oslo), Julia McDermott (Epiphany), Pawk (Hollywood Arms, Beautiful), Zoë Winters (White Noise), and John Zdrojeski (Monster).

The play speaks to the heart of a country at war with itself, as well as to the ways in which education and intellectualism are weaponized by conservatives.

For more information visit Playwrightshorizons.org.

