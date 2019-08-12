Will Arbery’s Heroes of the Fourth Turning Finds Its Off-Broadway Cast

By Olivia Clement
Aug 12, 2019
 
Tony winner Michele Pawk, Zoë Winters, Jeb Kreager, and more are tapped for the world premiere at Playwrights Horizons.
Jeb Kreager (Oslo), Julia McDermott (Epiphany), Zoë Winters (White Noise), and John Zdrojeski (Monster) will star as four young conservatives who reunite for a backyard barbecue in the upcoming Off-Broadway production of Heroes of the Fourth Turning by Plano playwright Will Arbery. Rounding out the cast in the Danya Taymor-helmed world premiere at Playwrights Horizons will be Tony winner Michele Pawk (Hollywood Arms, Beautiful).

Set in Wyoming a week after the deadly 2017 Charlottesville riot, Arbery's newest work speaks to the heart of a country at war with itself, while shining a light on the ways in which education and intellectualism are weaponized by conservatives.

As four conservatives return home to toast their mentor Gina (Pawk), newly inducted as the first female president of a tiny Catholic college, their reunion spirals into spiritual chaos and clashing generational politics. Unfolding in real time, the evening becomes less a celebration than a vicious fight to be understood.

Arbery, who grew up in a family of conservative Catholic professors, says the play is intended to be an accurate representation of the conversations that conservatives might have when liberals aren't present.

Heroes of the Fourth Turning will begin performances on Playwrights' mainstage September 13 for a limited run through October 27.

Arbery is the 2019–2020 Tow Playwright-in-Residence at Playwrights Horizons.

For more information visit Playwrightshorizons.org.

