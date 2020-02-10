Will Roland, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, More Set for Rob Rokicki and The Good Kids at The Green Room 42

Cabaret & Concert News   Will Roland, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, More Set for Rob Rokicki and The Good Kids at The Green Room 42
By Dan Meyer
Feb 10, 2020
 
The concert highlights Rokicki’s music as heard in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical and other works.
Rob Rokicki
Rob Rokicki Marc J .Franklin

A handful of Broadway alum will perform at the Rob Rokicki and The Good Kids concert March 24 at the Green Room 42.

Joining The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical composer on stage are show alums Sarah Beth Pfeifer and Jorrel Javier along with Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen), Gerard Canonico (Groundhog Day), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), and Luca Padovan (School of Rock). Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

READ: Why Characters in Broadway’s The Lightning Thief Each Get a Different Sound

Rob Rokicki and The Good Kids will be directed by Max Friedman (Midnight At The Never Get) and will feature songs from Rokicki’s repertoire, including The Lightning Thief, Monstersongs, and Experience Marianas.

Tickets can be found on TheGreenRoom42.com.

Megan Hilty, Gwen Hollander, Emma Hunton, Joe Iconis and More Sing Tunes of Rob Rokicki

Composer-lyricist Rob Rokicki celebrated the release of his debut album, "I’m Ready: The Songs of Rob Rokicki," Nov. 19 at 9:15 PM at Stage 72 (formerly The Triad). Read the Playbill.com story.

145 PHOTOS
Gwen Hollander and Melinda Bass
Gwen Hollander and Melinda Bass
Michael James Scott
Michael James Scott
Carly Hughes
Carly Hughes
Rob Rokicki
Rob Rokicki
Brittney Bertier, Rachel Sussman, Alexandra Ferrera, Leslie Henstock, Amanda Flynn, Rob Rokicki and Ashley Moniz
Melinda Bass, Leslie Henstock, Nick Dalton, Brittney Bertier and Alexandra Ferrera
