Will Roland, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, More Set for Rob Rokicki and The Good Kids at The Green Room 42

A handful of Broadway alum will perform at the
Rob Rokicki and The Good Kids concert March 24 at the Green Room 42.
Joining
composer on stage are show alums Sarah Beth Pfeifer and Jorrel Javier along with Will Roland ( The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical ), Gerard Canonico ( Dear Evan Hansen ), Morgan Siobhan Green ( Groundhog Day ), and Luca Padovan ( Be More Chill School of Rock). Additional performers will be announced at a later date. READ: Why Characters in Broadway’s The Lightning Thief Each Get a Different Sound Rob Rokicki and The Good Kids will be directed by Max Friedman ( Midnight At The Never Get) and will feature songs from Rokicki’s repertoire, including The Lightning Thief, Monstersongs, and Experience Marianas.
Tickets can be found on
TheGreenRoom42.com.
Megan Hilty, Gwen Hollander, Emma Hunton, Joe Iconis and More Sing Tunes of Rob Rokicki
Megan Hilty, Gwen Hollander, Emma Hunton, Joe Iconis and More Sing Tunes of Rob Rokicki
Composer-lyricist Rob Rokicki celebrated the release of his debut album, "I’m Ready: The Songs of Rob Rokicki," Nov. 19 at 9:15 PM at Stage 72 (formerly The Triad). Read the
Playbill.com story. 145 PHOTOS
Gwen Hollander and Melinda Bass
Monica Simoes
Gwen Hollander and Melinda Bass
Monica Simoes
Michael James Scott
Monica Simoes
Michael James Scott
Monica Simoes
Carly Hughes
Monica Simoes
Carly Hughes
Monica Simoes
Rob Rokicki
Monica Simoes
Rob Rokicki
Monica Simoes
Brittney Bertier, Rachel Sussman, Alexandra Ferrera, Leslie Henstock, Amanda Flynn, Rob Rokicki and Ashley Moniz
Monica Simoes
Melinda Bass, Leslie Henstock, Nick Dalton, Brittney Bertier and Alexandra Ferrera
Monica Simoes