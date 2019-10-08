Will Swenson, Quentin Earl Darrington, More Join Benefit Concert of BKLYN: The Musical

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Will Swenson, Quentin Earl Darrington, More Join Benefit Concert of BKLYN: The Musical
By Andrew Gans
Oct 08, 2019
 
The October 21 performance will benefit the Covenant House Foundation.
The_Royal_Family_of_Broadway_Barrington_Stage_Company_Press_Day_2018_HR
Will Swenson Marc J. Franklin

Additional casting has been announced for the one-night-only reunion concert of BKLYN: The Musical, which will be presented on the 15th anniversary of the show’s Broadway opening night, October 21, at Brooklyn Steel (319 Frost Street, Brooklyn).

The 7:30 PM performance will feature members of the original Broadway company, including the previously reported Drama League nominee Eden Espinosa (Rent, Wicked) as Brooklyn, Tony winner Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge!, In the Heights) as Faith, and Ramona Keller (The Public Theater’s Hercules, City Center’s Little Shop of Horrors) as Paradice.

Actors_Fund_Gala_Arrivals_2018_45_HR.jpg
Quentin Earl Darrington Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Newly announced for the evening are Will Swenson (Hair, Les Misérables), who will reprise his role as Taylor Collins, Grammy nominee Quentin Earl Darrington (Once On This Island, Cats), who will play the role of Streetsinger, and Broadway cast members Julie Reiber (Come From Away), Horace V. Rogers (Tarzan), and Caren Lyn Tackett (High Fidelity), who complete the cast.

The concert will benefit the Covenant House Foundation.

With original direction by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Big River), the musical is written by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson.

The musical tells the story of the City Weeds, five homeless musicians who band together to transform their neighborhood beneath the Brooklyn Bridge. The City Weeds share the story of Brooklyn—a Parisian singer—in addition to their own stories. Orphaned after her mother’s death, Brooklyn travels to the United States in search of her father and the life she always dreamed of.

Founded in 1972, Covenant House helps to transform and save the lives of more than a million homeless, runaway, and trafficked young people. The not-for-profit organization offers housing and support services to children and teens in need, impacting the lives of over 80,000 people each year.

Espinosa, Bridget Elise Yingling, Scott Prisand, Doug Feurring, and Jana Shea are producing the upcoming benefit.

Tickets, priced $55–$150, are available by clicking here.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

Look Back at Eden Espinosa, Karen Olivo, and More in Brooklyn on Broadway

Look Back at Eden Espinosa, Karen Olivo, and More in Brooklyn on Broadway

9 PHOTOS
Eden Espinosa and Ramona Keller in <i>Brooklyn</i>
Eden Espinosa and Ramona Keller in Brooklyn Joan Marcus
in <i>Brooklyn</i>
Eden Espinosa, Cleavant Derricks, Kevin Anderson, Ramona Keller, and Karen Olivo in Brooklyn Joan Marcus
in <i>Brooklyn</i>
Eden Espinosa and cast of Brooklyn Joan Marcus
in <i>Brooklyn</i>
Ramona Keller, Kevin Anderson, Eden Espinosa, Karen Olivo, and Cleavant Derricks in Brooklyn
Cleavant Derricks in <i>Brooklyn</i>
Cleavant Derricks in Brooklyn Joan Marcus
in <i>Brooklyn</i>
Ramona Keller in Brooklyn Joan Marcus
in <i>Brooklyn</i>
Karen Olivo in Brooklyn Joan Marcus
in <i>Brooklyn</i>
Ramona Keller in Brooklyn Joan Marcus
Kevin Anderson in <i>Brooklyn</i>
Kevin Anderson in Brooklyn Joan Marcus
Share

Swenson has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Christopher Fitzgerald, Aaron Lazar, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!