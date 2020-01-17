Will Van Dyke and Chris Dwan of Stereo Dawn Release New Single ‘Bad Idea’

Watch the official music video inside the recording studio with the Broadway alums.

Following the release of their 2019 debut album Off the Ground, Stereo Dawn has dropped its first single, “Bad Idea.”

The pop duo unites Broadway music director-orchestrator Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots) and actor Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland, Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors).

READ: Why Will Van Dyke and Chris Dwan Are the Gay Pop Duo You’ve Always Needed

“After we finished our first album, I think we were even more hungry to keep writing, and ‘Bad Idea’ kind of spilled out during our first session,” the band said.

“Stereo Dawn is influenced by all of our favorite music. Everything from *NSYNC to Alanis Morrisette, and Elton John to Lizzo,” Dwan told Playbill in an earlier interview. “We tried to find a nice balance of pavement pounding edge with an optimistic ease to make the album relatable to anyone.”

Watch the official music video above. Off the Ground is available for download and streaming wherever digital music is sold.