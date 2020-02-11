William Forsythe World Premieres, Christopher Wheeldon's A Midsummer Night's Dream, More in Boston Ballet's 2020–2021 Season

A Forsythe triple bill will kick off the lineup, which also includes four world premieres from the ongoing ChoreograpHER initiative.

Boston Ballet will feature six world premieres in its newly announced 2020–2021 season, including two from William Forsythe.

The season kicks off November 5–15 with a triple bill of Forsythe works: a world premiere with music by Thom Willems, as well as Blake Works I and Playlist (EP). The company will first present the program at New York City's The Shed, which co-commissioned the world premiere.

Another Forsythe world premiere will be featured in Titans, running February 18–28. The program, marking Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen's 20th year in the role, will feature pieces from dance giants set to the works of similarly epic composers. Rounding out the program is Alexei Ratmansky's response to Shostakovich's Symphony No. 9 and Verdi's Ballo della Regina choreographed by George Balanchine.

Wheeldon's production of the Mendelssohn-composed A Midsummer Night's Dream will follow (March 4–14, 2021), with Tchaikovsky's The Sleeping Beauty, with choreography by Marius Petipa and Frederick Ashton, running April 30–May 16.

Rounding out the season May 20–30 is a program of four world premieres from female composers as part of its ongoing ChoreograpHER initiative. The pieces hail from Nanine Linning, Tiler Peck, Melissa Hough, and Shantell Martin and Lia Cirio in collaboration. The presentation will feature conceptual art by Emma McCormick-Goodhart.

The roster also includes the annual holiday presentation of Nissinen's The Nutcracker, running November 27–December 31.

