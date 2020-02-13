William H. Macy, Fionnula Flanagan Star in World Premiere of David Mamet’s The Christopher Boy’s Communion Beginning February 13

toggle menu
toggle search form
Los Angeles News   William H. Macy, Fionnula Flanagan Star in World Premiere of David Mamet’s The Christopher Boy’s Communion Beginning February 13
By Andrew Gans
Feb 13, 2020
 
Playwright Mamet also directs the limited run at Los Angeles’ Odyssey Theatre.
Atlantic Theatre Gala_Arrivals_2017_22_HR.jpg
William H. Macy Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The world-premiere staging of David Mamet’s new play, The Christopher Boy's Communion, begins performances February 13 at Los Angeles’ Odyssey Theatre. Also directed by the Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright, the guest production will continue through February 23.

The cast features Emmy winner William H. Macy (Shameless, Oleanna) as Hollis, Tony nominee Fionnula Flanagan (The Ferryman) as Mrs. Charles, Clark Gregg (The Avengers) as Alan, Dominic Hoffman (Uncle Jacques' Symphony) as Burke, David Paymer (Grease, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Mr. Stone, Rebecca Pidgeon (Speed-the Plow at the National Theatre) as Joan, and John Pirrucello (Little Fires Everywhere) as Father Paul.

The Christopher Boy's Communion follows a grisly murder that has taken place in Central Park.

The limited run has scenic design by John Iacovelli, costume design by Laura Bauer, and lighting design by Luke Moyer.

For ticket information click here.

David Mamet's Race on Broadway

David Mamet's Race on Broadway

James Spader, David Alan Grier, Kerry Washington and Richard Thomas starred in the proactive legal drama, which made its world premiere at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre.

7 PHOTOS
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Robert J. Saferstein
James Spader
James Spader Robert J. Saferstein
James Spader, David Alan Grier, and Richard Thomas
James Spader, David Alan Grier and Richard Thomas Robert J. Saferstein
Richard Thomas, James Spader, and David Alan Grier
Richard Thomas, James Spader and David Alan Grier Robert J. Saferstein
James Spader, Kerry Washington, and Richard Thomas
James Spader, Kerry Washington and Richard Thomas Robert J. Saferstein
David Alan Grier, James Spader, Kerry Washington, and Richard Thomas
David Alan Grier, James Spader, Kerry Washington and Richard Thomas Robert J. Saferstein
James Spader
James Spader Robert J. Saferstein
Share

(Updated February 13, 2020)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!