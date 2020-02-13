William H. Macy, Fionnula Flanagan Star in World Premiere of David Mamet’s The Christopher Boy’s Communion Beginning February 13

Playwright Mamet also directs the limited run at Los Angeles’ Odyssey Theatre.

The world-premiere staging of David Mamet’s new play, The Christopher Boy's Communion, begins performances February 13 at Los Angeles’ Odyssey Theatre. Also directed by the Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright, the guest production will continue through February 23.

The cast features Emmy winner William H. Macy (Shameless, Oleanna) as Hollis, Tony nominee Fionnula Flanagan (The Ferryman) as Mrs. Charles, Clark Gregg (The Avengers) as Alan, Dominic Hoffman (Uncle Jacques' Symphony) as Burke, David Paymer (Grease, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Mr. Stone, Rebecca Pidgeon (Speed-the Plow at the National Theatre) as Joan, and John Pirrucello (Little Fires Everywhere) as Father Paul.

The Christopher Boy's Communion follows a grisly murder that has taken place in Central Park.

The limited run has scenic design by John Iacovelli, costume design by Laura Bauer, and lighting design by Luke Moyer.

For ticket information click here.



(Updated February 13, 2020)