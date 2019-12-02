Winners Announced for The Ensemblist’s ‘Best of Broadway’ for the Decade

Audiences have the chance to vote on the best in ensemble talent since 2010.

Beginning December 2, Broadway fans were invited to vote in the unofficial “Best of Broadway” awards from The Ensemblist.

As the online advocate for theatre artists working in ensembles, The Ensemblist recognizes individual performances as well as group performances of the past decade, looking at musicals that opened on Broadway between January 2010 and December 2019.

Voters were asked to vote for their favorites in four categories: Best Broadway Ensemble, Best Broadway Ensemble Feature, Best Performance by an Ensemble Actor, Best Ensemble Bop (song that features an ensemble). See the winners below:

Best Broadway Ensemble of the Decade

WINNER: Newsies

American Idiot

After Midnight

Bullets Over Broadway

Groundhog Day

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Best Ensemble Role of the Decade

WINNER: The Minstrel in Something Rotten!

Mahi in Honeymoon in Vegas

The Doo-Wop Guys in A Bronx Tale The Musical

Nancy in Groundhog Day

Nick and Kevin in The Prom

Fake Carl in King Kong

Best Performance by an Ensemble Actor of the Decade

WINNER: Kelvin Moon Loh in SpongeBob SquarePants The Musical

Phillip Attmore/Daniel J. Watts in After Midnight

Alison Blackwell in Pretty Woman: The Musical

Andrew Call/Raymond J. Lee in Groundhog Day

Gaelen Gilliland in SpongeBob SquarePants The Musical

Ari Groover/Justin Prescott in Head Over Heels

Best Ensemble Bop of the Decade

WINNER: “Hello!” from The Book of Mormon

“Holiday” from American Idiot

“Coffee Break” from How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

“T’aint Nobody’s Business” from Bullets Over Broadway

“Stuck” from Groundhog Day

“Answer Me” from The Band’s Visit

The nominees were selected by Broadway performers Raymond J. Lee and Jonalyn Saxer, each offering three nominations per category. On the December 2 podcast episode of The Ensemblist, Saxer explains her nominations and on the December 5 episode, Lee will do the same.