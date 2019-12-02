Winners Announced for The Ensemblist’s ‘Best of Broadway’ for the Decade

Beginning December 2, Broadway fans were invited to vote in the unofficial “Best of Broadway” awards from The Ensemblist.
As the online advocate for theatre artists working in ensembles, The Ensemblist recognizes individual performances as well as group performances of the past decade, looking at musicals that opened on Broadway between January 2010 and December 2019.
Voters were asked to vote for their favorites in four categories: Best Broadway Ensemble, Best Broadway Ensemble Feature, Best Performance by an Ensemble Actor, Best Ensemble Bop (song that features an ensemble). See the winners below:
Best Broadway Ensemble of the Decade
WINNER: Newsies
American Idiot
After Midnight
Bullets Over Broadway
Groundhog Day
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Best Ensemble Role of the Decade
WINNER: The Minstrel in Something Rotten!
Mahi in Honeymoon in Vegas
The Doo-Wop Guys in A Bronx Tale The Musical
Nancy in Groundhog Day
Nick and Kevin in The Prom
Fake Carl in King Kong
Best Performance by an Ensemble Actor of the Decade
WINNER: Kelvin Moon Loh in SpongeBob SquarePants The Musical
Phillip Attmore/Daniel J. Watts in After Midnight
Alison Blackwell in Pretty Woman: The Musical
Andrew Call/Raymond J. Lee in Groundhog Day
Gaelen Gilliland in SpongeBob SquarePants The Musical
Ari Groover/Justin Prescott in Head Over Heels
Best Ensemble Bop of the Decade
WINNER: “Hello!” from The Book of Mormon
“Holiday” from American Idiot
“Coffee Break” from How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
“T’aint Nobody’s Business” from Bullets Over Broadway
“Stuck” from Groundhog Day
“Answer Me” from The Band’s Visit
The nominees were selected by Broadway performers Raymond J. Lee and Jonalyn Saxer, each offering three nominations per category. On the December 2 podcast episode of The Ensemblist, Saxer explains her nominations and on the December 5 episode, Lee will do the same.