Winners of Taylor Louderman’s Write Out Loud Contest to Perform at Feinstein's/54 Below

The contest awarded five emerging musical theatre writers with an opportunity to have their song produced as a music video.

The five winners of the Write Out Loud contest will perform live at a September 25 concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below, directed and hosted by Mean Girls Tony nominee Taylor Louderman.

As part of the prize, Warner Music Group will produce a single and music video for each of the winners: Kailey Marshall, Joriah Fleming, India Angel, Brandon Michael Lowden, and Mackenzie Szabo. Playbill will release the new music videos weekly beginning later this month.

To highlight the strength of the songwriters, Broadway performers Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), and DeMarius Copes (Mean Girls) recorded the songs. Talent for the September concert will be announced later.

Write Out Loud began in the spring of 2019, when Louderman, Ben Rauhala (Broadway Princess Party), and Matt Rodin announced the contest for emerging musical theatre writers.

The concert will be produced by Hannah Kloepfer, with Rauhala serving as musical director. In addition to songs written by the five winners, the performance will feature numbers by runners-up and Louderman herself.