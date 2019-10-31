Wise Children to Revive Romantics Anonymous at Bristol Old Vic

Emma Rice’s musical adaptation will begin previews January 18 ahead of a U.S. tour.

A revival of Emma Rice's Romantics Anonymous will play the Bristol Old Vic in 2020 ahead of a multi-city engagement in the United States.

The musical adaptation of the film Les Émotifs Anonymes will begin previews January 18 with original cast members Marc Antolin and Carly Bawden returning to play Jean-René and Angélique respectively. The musical premiered in London at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse in 2017.

Romantics Anonymous, written and directed by Emma Rice with music and lyrics by Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond, will head to Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. following the U.K. run.

Additional U.S. tour dates will be announced.