Women Beware Women Opens at Shakespeare’s Globe

London News   Women Beware Women Opens at Shakespeare’s Globe
By Dan Meyer
Feb 27, 2020
The Thomas Middleton play navigates how women navigate society in a world with skewed gender power dynamics.
Olivia Vinall in <i>Women Beware Women</i>.
Olivia Vinall in Women Beware Women. c/o Shakespeare's Globe

Thomas Middleton’s Women Beware Women opens February 27 at Shakespeare’s Globe’s Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

The Jacobean play follows three women, Bianca, Livia, and Isabella, as they live attempt to get by in a world with skewed gender power dynamics.

Directed by AMy Hodge, Women Beware Women stars Tara Fitzgerald as Livia, Thalissa Teixeira as Bianca, and Olivia Vinall as Isabella. Rounding out the cast are Paul Adeyefa as Leantio, Daon Broni as Hippolito, Helen Cripps as Ward, Stephanie Jacob as Mother/Cardinal, Wil Johnson as Fabrito, Simon Kunz as the Duke of Florence, Gloria Onitiri as Guardiano, and Rachael Spence as Sordido

The creative team includes choreographer Aline David, composer James Fortune, and set and costume designer Joanna Scotcher.

