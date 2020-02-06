World Premiere of Al Blyth’s The Haystack Opens February 6 in London

London News   World Premiere of Al Blyth’s The Haystack Opens February 6 in London
By Dan Meyer
Feb 06, 2020
Buy Tickets to The Haystack
 
The cybersecurity thriller plays through March 7 at Hampstead Theatre.
Oliver Johnstone, Enyi Okoronkwo, and Sarah Woodward in <i>The Haystack</i> at Hampstead Theatre
Oliver Johnstone, Enyi Okoronkwo, and Sarah Woodward in The Haystack at Hampstead Theatre Ellie Kurttz

The world premiere of The Haystack opens February 6 at Hampstead Theatre in London. Performances are scheduled through March 7.

Al Blyth’s thriller stars Oliver Johnstone as Neil, Enyi Okoronkwo as Zef, Lucy Black as Denise, Oli Higginson as Rob, Rona Morison as Cora, Sirine Saba as Ameera, and Sarah Woodward as Hannah.

Helmed by Hampstead Artistic Director Roxana Silbert, the play follows Neil and Zef, two supernerds who work for the U.K.’s National Defense cybersecurity team. When they stumble upon a morally ambiguous operation, however, the pair must carefully figure out their next steps.

The Haystack features sets by Tom Piper, costumes by Emma Cains, lighting design by Rick Fisher, sound design and original compositions by Ben and Max Ringham, video by Duncan McLean, and movement by Wayne Parsons. Casting is by Juliet Horsley.

Production Photos: The Haystack at London's Hampstead Theatre

Production Photos: The Haystack at London's Hampstead Theatre

10 PHOTOS
in <i>The Haystack</i>
Oliver Johnstone in The Haystack Ellie Kurttz
Lucy Black in <i>The Haystack</i>
Lucy Black in The Haystack Ellie Kurttz
in <i>The Haystack</i>
Enyi Okoronkwo in The Haystack Ellie Kurttz
Oliver Johnstone in <i>The Haystack</i>
Oliver Johnstone in The Haystack Ellie Kurttz
in <i>The Haystack</i>
Rona Morison and Lucy Black in The Haystack Ellie Kurttz
in <i>The Haystack</i>
Rona Morison in The Haystack Ellie Kurttz
in <i>The Haystack</i>
Rona Morison and Oliver Johnstone in The Haystack Ellie Kurttz
in <i>The Haystack</i>
Rona Morison in The Haystack Ellie Kurttz
in <i>The Haystack</i>
Sarah Woodward in The Haystack Ellie Kurttz
in <i>The Haystack</i>
Sarah Woodward, Oliver Johnstone, and Enyi Okoronkwo in The Haystack Ellie Kurttz
