World Premiere of Al Blyth’s The Haystack Opens February 6 in London

The cybersecurity thriller plays through March 7 at Hampstead Theatre.

The world premiere of The Haystack opens February 6 at Hampstead Theatre in London. Performances are scheduled through March 7.

Al Blyth’s thriller stars Oliver Johnstone as Neil, Enyi Okoronkwo as Zef, Lucy Black as Denise, Oli Higginson as Rob, Rona Morison as Cora, Sirine Saba as Ameera, and Sarah Woodward as Hannah.

Helmed by Hampstead Artistic Director Roxana Silbert, the play follows Neil and Zef, two supernerds who work for the U.K.’s National Defense cybersecurity team. When they stumble upon a morally ambiguous operation, however, the pair must carefully figure out their next steps.

The Haystack features sets by Tom Piper, costumes by Emma Cains, lighting design by Rick Fisher, sound design and original compositions by Ben and Max Ringham, video by Duncan McLean, and movement by Wayne Parsons. Casting is by Juliet Horsley.

