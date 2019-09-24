World Premiere of Alexis Scheer’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord Opens Off-Broadway

The new comedy is co-produced by WP Theater and 2ST and directed by Whitney White.

The world premiere of Alexis Scheer’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, in which a gang of teenage girls gathers in an abandoned tree house to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar, opens September 24 at WP's McGinn/Cazale Theater. What to Send Up director Whitney White helms the co-production from WP Theater and Second Stage Theater.

Described as a “rollercoaster ride through the danger and damage of girlhood,” Our Dear Dead Drug Lord began previews September 11.

The cast is made up of Carmen Berkeley (Scorch), Daniel Duque-Estrada (Recent Alien Abductions), Alyssa May Gold (Juliet + Romeo), Rebecca Jimenez (Leveling Up), Michaela Perez, and Malika Samuel (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

The production features scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Andrew Jean, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceno, sound design by Fan Zhang, intimacy and fight direction by Judi Lewis Ockler, and casting by Kelly Gillespie.

For more information, visit WPTheater.org or 2ST.com.