World Premiere of Almost Famous Musical, Starring Colin Donnell and Solea Pfeiffer, Extends

The musical will open the Old Globe’s 2019–2020 season in San Diego.

The musical adaptation of Almost Famous, which will make its world premiere at San Diego’s Old Globe beginning September 13, has extended its run by one week.

Originally scheduled to play the West Coast venue through October 20, performances will now continue through October 27.

As previously reported, Colin Donnell (Violet, Chicago Med) will star as Russell Hammond, with his Songs for a New World co-star Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton) as Penny Lane and newcomer Casey Likes as William Miller, the teenage journalist who follows Hammond's band on tour.

Featuring a score by Tony and Pulitzer winner Tom Kitt and a book and lyrics by Cameron Crowe (who earned an Oscar for penning the 2000 movie based on his own teenage experience), the musical will be directed by Jeremy Herrin.

Rounding out the company will be Drew Gehling (Waitress) as Jeff Bebe, Tony nominee Anika Larsen (Beautiful) as Elaine Miller, Robert Colletti as Lester Bangs, Matt Bittner (School of Rock) as Larry Fellows, Chad Burris as Vic Nunez, Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill) as Dick Roswell, Julia Cassandra as Estrella, Brandon Contreras as Silent Ed Vallencourt, Sam Gravitte (Wicked) as Dennis Hope, Katie Ladner (Sunset Boulevard) as Sapphire, Storm Lever (Summer) as Polexia, Emily Schultheis as Anita Miller, Daniel Sovich as Darryl, Libby Winters (American Idiot) as Leslie, Matthew C. Yee as Ben Fong-Torres, and Van Hughes (Spring Awakening) as David Felton, with Danny Lindgren and Alisa Melendez serving as swings.

The staging will feature choreography by Lorin Latarro, sets by Tony winner Derek McLane, costumes by Tony winner David Zinn, lighting by Tony winner Natasha Katz, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Bryan Perri serves as music director.

