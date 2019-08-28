World Premiere of Almost Famous Musical, Starring Colin Donnell and Solea Pfeiffer, Extends

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   World Premiere of Almost Famous Musical, Starring Colin Donnell and Solea Pfeiffer, Extends
By Andrew Gans
Aug 28, 2019
Buy Tickets to Almost Famous
 
The musical will open the Old Globe’s 2019–2020 season in San Diego.
Colin Donnell and Solea Pfeiffer
Colin Donnell and Solea Pfeiffer

The musical adaptation of Almost Famous, which will make its world premiere at San Diego’s Old Globe beginning September 13, has extended its run by one week.

Originally scheduled to play the West Coast venue through October 20, performances will now continue through October 27.

As previously reported, Colin Donnell (Violet, Chicago Med) will star as Russell Hammond, with his Songs for a New World co-star Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton) as Penny Lane and newcomer Casey Likes as William Miller, the teenage journalist who follows Hammond's band on tour.

Kate Hudson and Patrick Fugit
Kate Hudson and Patrick Fugit Vinyl Films

Featuring a score by Tony and Pulitzer winner Tom Kitt and a book and lyrics by Cameron Crowe (who earned an Oscar for penning the 2000 movie based on his own teenage experience), the musical will be directed by Jeremy Herrin.

READ: Old Globe Season Includes Almost Famous Musical, Jitney, Noura, Plus New Michael John LaChiusa Musical

Rounding out the company will be Drew Gehling (Waitress) as Jeff Bebe, Tony nominee Anika Larsen (Beautiful) as Elaine Miller, Robert Colletti as Lester Bangs, Matt Bittner (School of Rock) as Larry Fellows, Chad Burris as Vic Nunez, Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill) as Dick Roswell, Julia Cassandra as Estrella, Brandon Contreras as Silent Ed Vallencourt, Sam Gravitte (Wicked) as Dennis Hope, Katie Ladner (Sunset Boulevard) as Sapphire, Storm Lever (Summer) as Polexia, Emily Schultheis as Anita Miller, Daniel Sovich as Darryl, Libby Winters (American Idiot) as Leslie, Matthew C. Yee as Ben Fong-Torres, and Van Hughes (Spring Awakening) as David Felton, with Danny Lindgren and Alisa Melendez serving as swings.

The staging will feature choreography by Lorin Latarro, sets by Tony winner Derek McLane, costumes by Tony winner David Zinn, lighting by Tony winner Natasha Katz, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Bryan Perri serves as music director.

18 Movie Musicals That Became Broadway Musicals

18 Movie Musicals That Became Broadway Musicals

Which shows went from the silver screen to the Great White Way?

36 PHOTOS
42nd Street_Movie_Cover.jpg
42nd Street
The cast of <i>42nd Street</i>.
42nd Street Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang_Movie_Cover.jpg
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Jan Maxwell and Marc Kudisch
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Joan Marcus
An American in Paris_Movie_Cover.jpg
An American in Paris
Matthew Murphy HR
An American in Paris Matthew Murphy
Gigi_Movie_Cover.jpg
Gigi
Audrey Hepburn in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Gigi</i>
Gigi Milton Greene
Mary Poppins_Movie_Cover.jpg
Mary Poppins
Ashley Brown, Alexander Scheitinger, Katherine Leigh Doherty, and Gavin Lee
Mary Poppins Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!