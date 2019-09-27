World Premiere Musical Adaptation of Almost Famous Opens at the Old Globe September 27

Colin Donnell and Solea Pfeiffer co-star in the new musical based on the Cameron Crowe film.

The world-premiere musical Almost Famous, based on the 2000 Cameron Crowe movie that launched the career of actor Kate Hudson, opens September 27 at the Old Globe in San Diego, California.

Writer-director Crowe won an Academy Award for his screenplay to the semi-autobiographical film that charted the coming-of-age of a 15-year-old music fan who lands a Rolling Stone assignment.

Crowe has written the book and lyrics for the musical, which has music by Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal composer Tom Kitt. Tony nominee Jeremy Herrin (Noises Off, Wolf Hall) directs Almost Famous, which will play an extended run through October 27. Previews began September 13.

Colin Donnell (Violet, Chicago Med) stars as Russell Hammond, with his Songs for a New World co-star Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton) as Penny Lane and newcomer Casey Likes as William Miller, the teenage Rolling Stone journalist who follows Hammond's emerging band Stillwater on tour.

Rounding out the company are Drew Gehling (Waitress) as Jeff Bebe, Tony nominee Anika Larsen(Beautiful) as Elaine Miller, Rob Colletti as Lester Bangs, Matt Bittner (School of Rock) as Larry Fellows, Chad Burris as Vic Nunez, Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill) as Dick Roswell, Julia Cassandra as Estrella, Brandon Contreras as Silent Ed Vallencourt, Sam Gravitte (Wicked) as Dennis Hope, Katie Ladner (Sunset Boulevard) as Sapphire, Storm Lever (Summer) as Polexia, Emily Schultheis as Anita Miller, Daniel Sovich as Darryl, Libby Winters (American Idiot) as Leslie, Matthew C. Yee as Ben Fong-Torres, and Van Hughes (Spring Awakening) as David Felton, with Danny Lindgren and Alisa Melendez serving as swings.

The production has choreography by Lorin Latarro, sets by Tony winner Derek McLane, costumes by Tony winner David Zinn, lighting by Tony winner Natasha Katz, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Bryan Perri serves as music director. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Kitt. AnnMarie Milazzo (Once On This Island, Spring Awakening) is vocal designer. Hair, wig, and makeup design are by Campbell Young Associates. Casting for Almost Famous is by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jillian Cimini, CSA.

Almost Famous is produced in a special arrangement with Lia Vollack, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, and John Johnson.