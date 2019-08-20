World Premiere of Barbara Hammond’s Terra Firma Finds Its Off-Broadway Cast

The production will be the first from the new NYC-based company The COOP, founded by Andrus Nichols.

The world premiere of Barbara Hammond’s Terra Firma, scheduled to open Off-Broadway in October, has found its cast. As previously announced, the production is the inaugural show from the new theatre company, The COOP, founded by Andrus Nichols earlier this year.

A commission from London's Royal Court, Terra Firma is set in a not-so-distant Beckettian future, years after a conflict known as The Big War. There, a tiny kingdom wrestles with the problems of running a nation and spars with different concepts of what makes a citizen, a country, and a civilization.

Shana Cooper directs a company made up of John Keating as Jones, Daniel José Molina as Teddy, Nichols as The Queen, Tom O’Keefe as The Hostage, Gerardo Rodriguez as Roy, and T. Ryder Smith as The Diplomat. Mark Bedard will be the understudy.

Performances of Terra Firma will begin September 27 at The Rose Nagelberg Theatre at the Baruch Performing Arts Center (55 Lexington Avenue), ahead of an October 10 opening.

The world premiere is a co-production with Baruch. The design team includes set designer Andrew Boyce, costume designer Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, lighting designer Eric Southern, and sound designer Jane Shaw.

Hammond's other plays include We Are Pussy Riot Or Everything Is P.R.; Visible From Four States; and The Eva Trilogy: Eden, Enter the Roar.