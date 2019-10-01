World Premiere of Bella Bella, Written by and Starring Harvey Fierstein, Begins Off-Broadway

The Tony winner stars as New York State's first female Senator Bella Abzug in the new monologue play at MTC.

Performances begin October 1 Off-Broadway for Manhattan Theatre Club's world-premiere production of Bella Bella, a new solo show written by and starring Tony winner Harvey Fierstein. In the monologue play, Fierstein embodies Bella Abzug on the eve of her bid to become New York State's first female Senator.

Bella Bella is directed by Kimberly Senior (The Niceties) and plays a limited engagement at MTC at New York City Center – Stage I. Opening night is October 22.

Set in 1976, Bella Bella finds Abzug—a larger-than-life, truth-slinging, groundbreaking, hat-wearing icon—in the bathroom of a midtown hotel while a coterie of family and celebs await her entrance (and the election results).

The world premiere features scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Rita Ryack, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, and projection design by Caite Hevner.

