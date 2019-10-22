World Premiere of Bella Bella, Written by and Starring Harvey Fierstein, Opens Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Latest News Close
64 New Stories
Off-Broadway News   World Premiere of Bella Bella, Written by and Starring Harvey Fierstein, Opens Off-Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Oct 22, 2019
 
The Tony winner stars as Bella Abzug in the new monologue play at MTC.
Harvey Fierstein in <i>Bella Bella</i>
Harvey Fierstein in Bella Bella Jeremy Daniel

Manhattan Theatre Club celebrates the official opening of Bella Bella, a new monologue play written by and starring Tony winner Harvey Fierstein, in its Off-Broadway theatre at New York City Center October 22. Directed by Kimberly Senior, the play sees Fierstein embody Bella Abzug on the eve of her bid to become New York State's first female Senator.

Bella Bella plays a limited engagement at MTC at New York City Center – Stage I, where previews began October 1.

Set in 1976, Bella Bella finds Abzug—a larger-than-life, truth-slinging, groundbreaking, hat-wearing icon—in the bathroom of a midtown hotel while a coterie of family and celebs await her entrance (and the election results).

The world premiere features scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Rita Ryack, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, and projection design by Caite Hevner.

Production Photos: Harvey Fierstein in Bella Bella

Production Photos: Harvey Fierstein in Bella Bella

5 PHOTOS
Harvey Fierstein in <i>Bella Bella</i>
Harvey Fierstein in Bella Bella Jeremy Daniel
Harvey Fierstein in <i>Bella Bella</i>
Harvey Fierstein in Bella Bella Jeremy Daniel
Harvey Fierstein in <i>Bella Bella</i>
Harvey Fierstein in Bella Bella Jeremy Daniel
Harvey Fierstein in <i>Bella Bella</i>
Harvey Fierstein in Bella Bella Jeremy Daniel
Harvey Fierstein in <i>Bella Bella</i>
Harvey Fierstein in Bella Bella Jeremy Daniel
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!