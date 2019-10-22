World Premiere of Bella Bella, Written by and Starring Harvey Fierstein, Opens Off-Broadway

The Tony winner stars as Bella Abzug in the new monologue play at MTC.

Manhattan Theatre Club celebrates the official opening of Bella Bella, a new monologue play written by and starring Tony winner Harvey Fierstein, in its Off-Broadway theatre at New York City Center October 22. Directed by Kimberly Senior, the play sees Fierstein embody Bella Abzug on the eve of her bid to become New York State's first female Senator.

Bella Bella plays a limited engagement at MTC at New York City Center – Stage I, where previews began October 1.

Set in 1976, Bella Bella finds Abzug—a larger-than-life, truth-slinging, groundbreaking, hat-wearing icon—in the bathroom of a midtown hotel while a coterie of family and celebs await her entrance (and the election results).

The world premiere features scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Rita Ryack, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, and projection design by Caite Hevner.

