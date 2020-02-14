World Premiere of Bliss Musical, Starring Mario Cantone, Opens February 14 at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre

The musical fantasy, directed by Tony nominee Sheryl Kaller, upends the traditional princess narrative.

Bliss, the new musical fantasy that upends the traditional princess narrative, officially opens February 14 following previews that began February 6 at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle. Directed by Tony nominee Sheryl Kaller, performances continue through February 23. Watch highlights in the video above.

Stage and screen star Mario Cantone, who has been seen on Broadway in Assassins and Laugh Whore, plays Sir Pincus Glimmermore, the princesses’ fairy godfather.

He is joined by Gizel Jiménez (Wicked) as Piper, Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen) as Faye, Katy Geraghty (Groundhog Day) as Carmella, and Claire Neumann (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory national tour) as Holly, the four princesses of the fictional land of Minisculia.

Also in the cast are Leigh Zimmerman (Chicago) as Princess Taffeta, Manu Narayan (My Fair Lady) as The King, Conor Ryan as Prince Devin (Cinderella), and John Michael Lyles (A Strange Loop) as Toby, with Lissa deGuzman, Jose Luaces, Scott Anderson Morris, JJ Niemann, Jennifer Noble, Lena Owens, Ian Paget, Samantha Pollino, Katie Terza, Scarlett Walker, and Kristin Theresa Yancy. Claire Manship is the standby for Carmella.

In the show, which features a book, music, and lyrics by Emma Lively and Tyler Beattie, four distinctive royal sisters sneak out of their castle and discover an intoxicating world of fancy balls and dreamy princes—and a burning desire to be at the center of it all.

The production also has choreography by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, lighting design by Yael Lubetzky, costume design by Tony winner Paloma Young, sound design by Tony winner Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Matthew Armentrout, and music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.