World Premiere of Broadbend, Arkansas Opens Off-Broadway November 10.

Production Photos   World Premiere of Broadbend, Arkansas Opens Off-Broadway November 10.
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 10, 2019
 
The production, tracing the experience of an African-American family over three generations is presented by the Transport Group and Public Theater.
Danyel Fulton in <i>Broadbend, Arkansas</i>
Danyel Fulton in Broadbend, Arkansas Carol Rosegg

The Transport Group and Public Theater’s world premiere of Broadbend, Arkansas officially opens Off-Broadway November 10 after beginning performances October 25. The musical, directed by Transport Group artistic director Jack Cummings III, is scheduled to run through November 23 at the Duke on 42nd Street.

Starring Justin Cunningham (When They See Us) and Danyel Fulton (Jasper in Deadland), Broadbend, Arkansas traces three generations of an African-American family as they grapple with inequality, violence, and suppression in the South. The musical features a libretto by Ellen Fitzhugh and Harrison David Rivers with music and additional lyrics by Ted Shen.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Danyel Fulton in Broadbend, Arkansas Carol Rosegg
Danyel Fulton in Broadbend, Arkansas Carol Rosegg
Danyel Fulton in Broadbend, Arkansas Carol Rosegg
Justin Cunningham in Broadbend, Arkansas Carol Rosegg
Justin Cunningham in Broadbend, Arkansas Carol Rosegg
Justin Cunningham in Broadbend, Arkansas Carol Rosegg
Deborah K. Abramson serves as musical director with lighting design by Jen Schriever, costume design by Peiyi Wong, sound design by Walter Trarbach, and orchestrations by Michael Starobin. Dane Laffrey is scenic consultant. Casting is by Nora Brennan. The production stage manager is Jason Hindelang.

