World Premiere of Clarence Coo’s On That Day in Amsterdam Finds Its Off-Broadway Cast

Abubakr Ali, Jeffrey Omura, Frankie J. Alvarez, Evander Duck, and Rocky Vega are part of the upcoming Primary Stages production.

Abubakr Ali and Jeffrey Omura will star as Sammy and Kevin, respectively, in the upcoming world premiere of On That Day in Amsterdam by Clarence Coo. In the new drama, which will play the Cherry Lane Theatre under the direction Kareem Fahmy, two young men wake up in the Dutch city after a one-night stand: One is a refugee from the Middle East (Ali), the other an American backpacker (Omura) and the son of immigrants.

Frankie J. Alvarez, Evander Duck, and Rocky Vega round out the cast as the spirits of Vincent van Goh, Rembrandt, and Anne Frank, respectively.

In Coo's On That Day in Amsterdam, Sammy and Kevin, with only a day before they must part ways, set off on a romantic journey through the city, discovering the meaning of art, love, and loss.

Performances will begin October 29 ahead of a November 19 opening night for a run scheduled through December 18.

The production will feature set design by Brian Prather (Daniel’s Husband), lighting design by Matt Frey (By the Way, Meet Vera Stark), sound design by Mark Van Hare (Life Sucks), costume design by Dina El-Aziz (Daybreak), and projection design by Shawn Duan (Between Two Knees).

Coo is a recipient of the 2017 Whiting Award and the 2012 Yale Drama Series Prize. His other works include Beautiful Province (Belle Province), The Birds of Empathy, Chapters of a Floating Life, The God of Wine, and People Sitting in Darkness.

The Primary Stages 2019–2020 season also features The Confession of Lily Dare, written by and starring Charles Busch, and directed by Carl Andress. On That Day in Amsterdam is produced in association with Ted Snowdon.

