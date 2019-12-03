World Premiere of Dave Malloy's Moby-Dick Musical Begins at American Repertory Theater

Hadestown Tony winner Rachel Chavkin directs the Boston-area production.

Ready to go in the belly of the whale?

The world premiere production of Moby-Dick, a new musical by composer Dave Malloy, begins performances December 3 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Hadestown Tony winner Rachel Chavkin directs the staging, reuniting with Malloy following their collaboration on Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (which also played the A.R.T. prior to its Broadway bow).

The Great Comet alum Manik Choksi stars as narrator Ishmael, with Tom Nelis (Indecent) as Ahab, Starr Busby (Malloy's Octet) as Starbuck, Kalyn West (The Prom) as Stubb, Anna Ishida (Beowulf) as Flask, Andrew Cristi (A Christmas Story) as Queequeg, Matt Kizer (The River Bridge) as Tashtego, J.D. Mollison (Octet) as Daggoo, Eric Berryman (The B-Side: Negro Folklore From Texas State Prisons) as Fedallah, and Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill) as Pip.

Also joining in various roles are Ashkon Davaran (The Great Comet), Kim Blanck (Octet), and Dawn L. Troupe (Brothers ParaNormal).

The musical, based on the Herman Melville novel, features choreography by Chanel DaSilva, sets by Tony winner Mimi Lien, costumes by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting by Tony winner Bradley King, sound design by Hidenori Nakajo, and puppetry by Eric F. Avery. Or Matias serves as music director, with J. Oconer Navarro as associate music director. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

Opening night is set for December 11, with performances scheduled through January 12, 2020. No word yet on future productions of the musical.

