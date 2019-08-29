World Premiere of Dr. Ride’s American Beach House Finds Its Cast

Liza Birkenmeier’s queer femme play will kick off Ars Nova’s season at Greenwich House this fall.

Ars Nova will kick off its 2019–2020 season this fall with the world premiere of Liza Birkenmeier's Dr. Ride’s American Beach House, directed by Katie Brook. A portrait of three queer anti-heroines, in which the uncharted desires of three women bump up against American norms of sex and power, the new play will begin performances October 21 in Ars Nova's Greenwich House theatre.

The cast includes Susan Blommaert (Grease, Pet Sematary), comedian, writer, and solo performer Marga Gomez (Latin Standards), performance artist and playwright Erin Markey (Singlet, A Ride on the Irish Cream), and Kristen Sieh (The Band’s Visit, founding member of The TEAM).

Set in 1983, the evening before Dr. Sally Ride’s historic space flight, Dr. Ride’s American Beach House sees three women with passionate opinions and no opportunities, sitting on a sweltering St. Louis rooftop watching life pass them by.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing Liza’s keen-eyed, intelligent and boundlessly inventive work. Her sly humor and infectious spirit infuse all of her writing with a one-of-a-kind voice I’m eager to share with audiences,” says Founding Artistic Director Jason Eagan

Dr. Ride’s American Beach House will feature scenic design by Kimie Nishikawa, costume design by Melissa Ng, lighting design by Oona Curley, and sound design by Ben Williams. Alex H. Hajjar is the production stage manager.

The world premiere will officially open November 5 for a run scheduled through November 23 (after which Brook and Birkenmeier's next collaboration, Islander, will be seen at Next Door at New York Theatre Workshop in spring 2020).

Birkenmeier is a recent alum of Play Group at Ars Nova. Her work has been developed at Dixon Place, University Settlement, Playwrights Realm, The Public Theater, CATCH, City Theatre, and NYSAF.