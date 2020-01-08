World Premiere of Eboni Booth’s Paris Begins January 8 at Atlantic Theater Company

By Dan Meyer
Jan 08, 2020
 
The production, starring Jules Latimer, officially opens January 21.
Paris_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_2019_HR
Knud Adams and Eboni Booth Ahron R. Foster

The world premiere of Eboni Booth’s Paris at the Atlantic Theater Company begins previews January 8 ahead of a January 21 opening.

The play stars Jules Latimer as Emmie, one of the only black people living in Paris, Vermont. After landing a job she desperately needs at a general store, Emmie is forced to confront a new kind of isolation.

Directed by Knud Adams, the production runs at Atlantic’s Stage 2 space. Among those joining Latimer on stage are Ann McDonough (The Ferryman), Bruce McKenzie (10 Out of 12), James Murtaugh (Ah, Wilderness!), Eddie K. Robinson (Awake), Danielle Skraastad (Hurricane Diane) and Christopher Dylan White (The Bridge Play)

READ: World Premieres From Harry Potter Playwright Jack Thorne, Alice Birch, and More Join Sarah Silverman Musical in Atlantic Theater Company Season

The creative team for Paris includes scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting designer Oona Curley, and sound designer Fan Zhang, with original compositions by Trey Anastasio. Casting is by Henry Russell Bergstein.

Inside the First Rehearsal for the World Premiere of Paris Off-Broadway

15 PHOTOS
Paris_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_2019_HR
Back row: Knud Adams, Bruce McKenzie, Jules Latimer, Ann McDonough, Christopher Dylan White, James Murtaugh, and Eddie K. Robinson. Front row: Danielle Skraastad and Eboni Booth Ahron R. Foster
Paris_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_2019_HR
Eboni Booth and Knud Adams Ahron R. Foster
Paris_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_2019_HR
Cast of Paris Ahron R. Foster
Paris_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_2019_HR
Jeffory Lawson, Eboni Booth, Knud Adams, and Neil Pepe Ahron R. Foster
Paris_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_2019_HR
Jules Latimer and Neil Pepe Ahron R. Foster
Paris_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_2019_HR
James Murtaugh Ahron R. Foster
Paris_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_2019_HR
Knud Adams, Bruce McKenzie, Jules Latimer, Ann McDonough, Christopher Dylan White, James Murtaugh, Oona Curley, Eddie K. Robinson. Front row: Fan Zhang, Danielle Skraastad and Eboni Booth Ahron R. Foster
Paris_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_2019_HR
Ann McDonough and James Murtaugh Ahron R. Foster
Paris_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_2019_HR
Ann McDonough Ahron R. Foster
Paris_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_2019_HR
Christopher Dylan White Ahron R. Foster
