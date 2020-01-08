World Premiere of Eboni Booth’s Paris Begins January 8 at Atlantic Theater Company

The production, starring Jules Latimer, officially opens January 21.

The world premiere of Eboni Booth’s Paris at the Atlantic Theater Company begins previews January 8 ahead of a January 21 opening.

The play stars Jules Latimer as Emmie, one of the only black people living in Paris, Vermont. After landing a job she desperately needs at a general store, Emmie is forced to confront a new kind of isolation.

Directed by Knud Adams, the production runs at Atlantic’s Stage 2 space. Among those joining Latimer on stage are Ann McDonough (The Ferryman), Bruce McKenzie (10 Out of 12), James Murtaugh (Ah, Wilderness!), Eddie K. Robinson (Awake), Danielle Skraastad (Hurricane Diane) and Christopher Dylan White (The Bridge Play)

The creative team for Paris includes scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting designer Oona Curley, and sound designer Fan Zhang, with original compositions by Trey Anastasio. Casting is by Henry Russell Bergstein.