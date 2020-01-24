World Premiere of Exodus-Inspired Goshen to Play Chicago

The work explores modern-day themes of social injustice through the biblical story.

The world premiere of Goshen will begin performances May 22 at Broadway in Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse. Featuring music by Donald Lawrence, the work explores historic themes of power and oppression in the biblical tale of Exodus while also examining social injustice that persists today.

Goshen combines gospel music, song, dramatic narrative, and dance rooted in African-American traditions. Collaborating with Lawrence are members of The Tri-City Singers, rapper Sir The Baptist, poet J. Ivy, and choirmaster Zeke Locke, with Chicago’s Deeply Rooted Dance Theater.

The production is directed and co-choreographed by Deeply Rooted Co-Founder and Creative Director Kevin Iega Jeff. Additional Deeply Rooted choreographers include Artistic Director Nicole Clarke-Springer, Associate Artistic Director Gary Abbott, and Artistic Team member/Rehearsal Director Joshua L. Ishmon, with South African choreographer Tshediso Kabulu.

Performances are scheduled through May 31.

