World Premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Opens at Atlantic Theater December 9

World Premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Opens at Atlantic Theater December 9
By Olivia Clement
Dec 09, 2019
 
The new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis is a look at the inner workings of women’s halfway house in New York City.
Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Kara Young, and Pernell Walker in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Kara Young, and Pernell Walker in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni

The world premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, a new drama by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, directed by Obie winner John Ortiz, officially opens at Atlantic Theater Company December 9. A harrowing, humorous, and heartbreaking look at the inner workings of a women’s halfway house in New York City, the play is a co-production between Atlantic and LAByrinth Theater.

The company is comprised of Victor Almanzar (Between Riverside and Crazy), David Anzuelo (Se Llama Cristina), Elizabeth Canavan (Between Riverside and Crazy), Lucille Lortel Award winner Sean Carvajal (Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train, King Lear), Patrice Johnson Chevannes (The Homecoming Queen), Molly Collier (Salutations! I’m Creative Dave), Liza Colón-Zayas (Mary Jane, Between Riverside and Crazy), Esteban Andres Cruz (Off-Broadway debut), Greg Keller (Do You Feel Anger?), Wilemina Olivia-Garcia (Dutch Heart of Man), Kristina Poe (The Idea of Me), Neil Tyrone Pritchard (The Stowaway), Elizabeth Rodriguez (Orange is the New Black), Andrea Syglowski (queens), Benja Kay Thomas (Barbecue), Viviana Valeria (Off-Broadway debut), Pernell Walker (Seed), and Kara Young (The New Englanders).

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven plays in Atlantic's Linda Gross Theatre, where previews began November 15.

The world premiere features scenic design by Narelle Sissons, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by M.L. Geiger, sound design and original compositions by Elisheba Ittoop, and casting by Telsey + Company.

Production Photos: Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Off-Broadway

Production Photos: Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Off-Broadway

13 PHOTOS
in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Cast of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Kara Young, Esteban Andres Cruz, Benja Kay Thomas, and Pernell Walker in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Kara Young, Esteban Andres Cruz, Benja Kay Thomas, and Pernell Walker in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Kara Young, and Pernell Walker in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Kara Young, and Pernell Walker in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Sean Carvajal and Dave Anzuelo in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Liza Colón-Zayas and Andrea Syglowski in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Liza Colón-Zayas and Andrea Syglowski in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Victor Almanzar and Esteban Andres Cruz in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Victor Almanzar and Esteban Andres Cruz in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Esteban Andres Cruz and Andrea Syglowski in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Esteban Andres Cruz and Andrea Syglowski in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Elizabeth Canavan, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Kara Young, and Benja Kay Thomas in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Elizabeth Canavan and Kara Young in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Elizabeth Canavan and Kara Young in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Kristina Poe and Greg Keller in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Kristina Poe and Greg Keller in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
