World Premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Opens at Atlantic Theater December 9

The new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis is a look at the inner workings of women’s halfway house in New York City.

The world premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, a new drama by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, directed by Obie winner John Ortiz, officially opens at Atlantic Theater Company December 9. A harrowing, humorous, and heartbreaking look at the inner workings of a women’s halfway house in New York City, the play is a co-production between Atlantic and LAByrinth Theater.

The company is comprised of Victor Almanzar (Between Riverside and Crazy), David Anzuelo (Se Llama Cristina), Elizabeth Canavan (Between Riverside and Crazy), Lucille Lortel Award winner Sean Carvajal (Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train, King Lear), Patrice Johnson Chevannes (The Homecoming Queen), Molly Collier (Salutations! I’m Creative Dave), Liza Colón-Zayas (Mary Jane, Between Riverside and Crazy), Esteban Andres Cruz (Off-Broadway debut), Greg Keller (Do You Feel Anger?), Wilemina Olivia-Garcia (Dutch Heart of Man), Kristina Poe (The Idea of Me), Neil Tyrone Pritchard (The Stowaway), Elizabeth Rodriguez (Orange is the New Black), Andrea Syglowski (queens), Benja Kay Thomas (Barbecue), Viviana Valeria (Off-Broadway debut), Pernell Walker (Seed), and Kara Young (The New Englanders).

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven plays in Atlantic's Linda Gross Theatre, where previews began November 15.

The world premiere features scenic design by Narelle Sissons, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by M.L. Geiger, sound design and original compositions by Elisheba Ittoop, and casting by Telsey + Company.

