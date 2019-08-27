World Premiere of Hercules to Feature 5 New Songs

Alan Menken and David Zippel have added a duet between Meg and Hercules, plus a solo number for Hades.

Five new songs have been written for Public Works’ production of Hercules, which begins performances August 31 at Delacorte Theater.

The New York Times reports that Alan Menken and David Zippel have written a duet between the titular character and his love interest Meg, a solo for Hades titled “A Cool Day in Hell,” and a high-energy ensemble number “Great Bolts of Thunder,” similar to the Disney fan favorite “Zero to Hero.” Most of the songs from the Disney film are kept intact, including “Zero to Hero” and “Go the Distance.”

The world premiere of Hercules is being produced differently from previous Disney musicals—there are no plans to bring the show to Broadway or commercialize it in any form. Instead, the focus is on providing free theatre to the public and enlisting over 150 community members across all five boroughs in New York City as performers within the show.

There’s still plenty of star power, though. Broadway’s original Kristoff in Frozen, Jelani Alladin, stars as Hercules opposite fellow Broadway alum Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening) as Meg. The Disney film’s original Hercules singing voice, Roger Bart, will play Hades this time around. Rounding out the main performers are Aladdin's James Monroe Iglehart as Phil,and Tamika Lawrence (Come from Away) as the lead muse, Calliope.

Hercules is scheduled to run through September 8 with tickets available two ways—an advance digital lottery by TodayTix (open until August 28 at noon ET) and a daily in-person standby lottery for each performance.

Check out an interview below with Alan Menken, director Lear deBessonet, and Director of Public Works Laurie Woolery, featuring rehearsal footage from the show.

