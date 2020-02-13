World Premiere of Hilary Bettis' 72 Miles to Go... Begins Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   World Premiere of Hilary Bettis' 72 Miles to Go... Begins Off-Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Feb 13, 2020
Buy Tickets to 72 Miles to Go...
 
Tyler Alvarez and Jacqueline Guillén star as siblings in the new play from the writer of Alligator and television’s The Americans.
in rehearsal for <i>72 Miles To Go</i>
Tyler Alvarez and Jacqueline Guillen in rehearsal for 72 Miles To Go Jeremy Daniel

Performances begin February 13 at Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre for the world premiere of 72 Miles to Go..., a new play by Hilary Bettis about the border crisis, American identity, and a family's coming of age. Directed by Jo Bonney (Cost of Living), the new play follows a family (the mother is deported from her home while her husband and children continue living in Arizona) over the course of several years.

72 Miles to Go... features a cast made of of Maria Elena Ramirez (Fish in the Dark, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) as Anita, Triney Sandoval as Billy, Tyler Alvarez as Aaron, Jacqueline Guillén as Eva, and Bobby Moreno as Christian.

in rehearsal for <i>72 Miles To Go</i>
Hilary Bettis and Jo Bonney in rehearsal for 72 Miles To Go Jeremy Daniel

READ: After a Hit With FX’s The Americans, Hilary Bettis Is Back in Theatre

The world premiere, which will open March 10, features set design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, and sound design by Elisheba Ittoop.

72 miles to go... is a 2019 Finalist for the Blackburn Prize. Bettis, a graduate of the Lila Acheson Wallace Playwright Fellowship at The Juilliard School, is a playwright and screenwriter (The Americans). Her plays include Queen of Basel, a bilingual adaptation of Miss Julie commissioned by Miami New Drama, which received its world premiere at Studio Theatre earlier this year; and Alligator, produced Off-Broadway with New Georges and The Sol Project.

A Sneak Peek at 72 Miles To Go… at Roundabout Theatre Company

A Sneak Peek at 72 Miles To Go… at Roundabout Theatre Company

6 PHOTOS
in rehearsal for <i>72 Miles To Go</i>
Triney Sandoval in rehearsal for 72 Miles To Go Jeremy Daniel
in rehearsal for <i>72 Miles To Go</i>
Bobby Moreno in rehearsal for 72 Miles To Go Jeremy Daniel
in rehearsal for <i>72 Miles To Go</i>
Tyler Alvarez and Jacqueline Guillen in rehearsal for 72 Miles To Go Jeremy Daniel
in rehearsal for <i>72 Miles To Go</i>
Hilary Bettis and Jo Bonney in rehearsal for 72 Miles To Go Jeremy Daniel
in rehearsal for <i>72 Miles To Go</i>
Jacqueline Guillen, Bobby Moreno, and Tyler Alvarez in rehearsal for 72 Miles To Go Jeremy Daniel
in rehearsal for <i>72 Miles To Go</i>
Tyler Alvarez in rehearsal for 72 Miles To Go Jeremy Daniel
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!