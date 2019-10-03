World Premiere of Lily Houghton’s Of the Woman... Begins Off-Broadway

In the basement of a Free People store, four young women form allegiances, cast spells, and navigate femininity.

Performances begin October 3 for the world premiere of Lily Houghton's Of the Woman Came the Beginning of Sin and Through Her We All Die, a new play directed by Kylie M. Brown, about the dangers of commercializing millennial femininity. In the basement of a Free People store, Bluebell, Sweet Pea, Pumpkin, and Bleeding Heart form allegiances, cast spells, and navigate femininity in the face of a political and economic climate that are constantly at odds with one another.

Presented by Normal Ave, Of the Woman... is playing a limited run at Normal Ave’s Medicine Show Theatre through October 20.

The cast is made up of Ianne Fields Stewart (#Blessed, The Feels) as Bluebell, Carolyn Kettig (A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Athena) as Bleeding Heart, Sabina Friedman-Seitz (The Boy Downstairs, Book Club) as Sweet Pea, Kirsten Harvey (Nothing is the End of the World; Dick: After Melville) as Pumpkin, Starr Kirkland (Hottentotted, AliceGraceAnon) as Janet, and Bear Brummel (Little Bunny Foo Foo) as Man.

The production features set design by Brittany Vasta (associate design on Lifespan of a Fact; Happy Birthday Wanda June), costume design by Alice Tavener (Lunch Bunch, Suicide Forest ), lighting design by Catherine Clark (The Woodsman, Koalas Are Dicks), and sound design by Ash Zeitler (Bartschland Follies).

Of the Woman... is co-produced by Leigh Honigman. For tickets and more information visit Normalave.org.

Houghton is a member of EST's Obie-winning Youngblood and the Flea Theater's writers' group. Her play Rosie was recently produced by EST and directed by Danya Taymor, as part of the One Act Marathon Plays; her play Dear received a PlayLab with MCC Theater and was an Honorable Mention on the 2019 Kilroys List.