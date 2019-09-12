World Premiere of Lily Houghton's Of the Woman... Finds Its Cast

Kylie M. Brown directs the new play, about the dangers of commercializing millennial femininity, at Normal Ave’s Medicine Show Theatre.

Normal Ave's upcoming production of Lily Houghton's Of the Woman Came the Beginning of Sin and Through Her We All Die, a new play about the dangers of commercializing millennial femininity, has found its cast. Featuring an all-female company and an entirely female identifying and non-binary creative team, the Kylie M. Brown-helmed world premiere will run October 3–20 at Normal Ave’s Medicine Show Theatre Off-Broadway.

The cast of Of the Woman... will be made up of Ianne Fields Stewart (#Blessed, The Feels), Carolyn Kettig (A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Athena), Sabina Friedman-Seitz (The Boy Downstairs, Book Club), Kirsten Harvey (Nothing is the End of the World; Dick: After Melville), Starr Kirkland (Hottentotted, AliceGraceAnon), and Bear Brummel (Little Bunny Foo Foo).

Of the Woman... follows Bluebell, Sweet Pea, Pumpkin, and Bleeding Heart, four femmes bound together by their workplace: the windowless basement of a Free People store. Allegiances are formed and spells are cast, as Houghton shines a light on the ways in which we navigate femininity and expression in today's thorny political and economic climate.

The production will feature set design by Brittany Vasta (associate design on Lifespan of a Fact; Happy Birthday Wanda June), costume design by Alice Tavener (Lunch Bunch; Suicide Forest ), lighting design by Catherine Clark (The Woodsman; Koalas Are Dicks), and sound design by Ash Zeitler (Bartschland Follies).

Of the Woman... is co-produced by Leigh Honigman. For tickets and more information visit Normalave.org.

Houghton is a member of EST's Obie-winning Youngblood and the Flea Theater's writers' group. Her play Rosie was recently produced by EST and directed by Danya Taymor, as part of the One Act Marathon Plays