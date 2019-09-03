World Premiere of New Musical Felix Starro Opens Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   World Premiere of New Musical Felix Starro Opens Off-Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Sep 03, 2019
 
The Ma-Yi show, based on a short story by Filipino-American writer Lysley Tenorio, opens September 3 at Theatre Row.
in <i>Felix Starro</i>
Francisca Muñoz, Alan Ariano, Ryan James Ortega, Caitlin Cisco, Nacho Tambunting, Ching Valdes-Aran, and Diane Phelan in Felix Starro Richard Termine

Ma-Yi Theater Company celebrates the official opening of Felix Starro, a new musical about a young, undocumented immigrant in San Francisco and his famous faith healer grandfather, September 3. The production, which began previews August 23, marks the first time a musical created by Filipino-Americans is presented Off-Broadway.

Felix Starro is based on a short story by Filipino-American writer Lysley Tenorio, features a book and lyrics by novelist and playwright Jessica Hagedorn (Dogeaters), and music by Fabian Obispo.

in <i>Felix Starro</i>
Francisca Muñoz, Caitlin Cisco, Alan Ariano, and Diane Phelan in Felix Starro Richard Termine

Ma-Yi Producing Artistic Director Ralph B. Peña directs a cast made up of Alan Ariano, Nacho Tambunting, Caitlin Cisco, Francisca Muñoz, Ryan James Ortega, Diane Phelan, and Ching Valdes-Aran.

In Felix Starro, Felix (Ariano) is a famous faith healer in the Philippines, whose clients once included celebrities and big politicians. After falling on hard times, he decides to go to San Francisco for one last healing mission with ailing Filipinos in the Bay Area. Junior (Tambunting), his 19-year-old, orphan grandson, goes along as his assistant, and unbeknownst to Felix, has plans of his own.

Rounding out the creative team are choreographer Brandon Bieber, scenic designer Marsha Ginsberg, costume designer Becky Bodurtha, lighting designer Oliver Wason, and sound designer Julian Evans. Orchestrations are by Paulo K Tiról, Ian Miller is the musical director, Cristina Sison is production stage manager, and Jorge Z. Ortoll is executive producer.

Production Photos: Felix Starro with Ma-Yi Theater Company

Production Photos: Felix Starro with Ma-Yi Theater Company

11 PHOTOS
in <i>Felix Starro</i>
Francisca Muñoz, Caitlin Cisco, Alan Ariano, and Diane Phelan in Felix Starro Richard Termine
Alan Ariano, Francisca Muñoz, and Nacho Tambunting in <i>Felix Starro</i>
Alan Ariano, Francisca Muñoz, and Nacho Tambunting in Felix Starro Richard Termine
Caitlin Cisco, Ryan James Ortega, Francisca Muñoz, Nacho Tambunting, Ching Valdes-Aran, and Diane Phelanin <i>Felix Starro</i>
Caitlin Cisco, Ryan James Ortega, Francisca Muñoz, Nacho Tambunting, Ching Valdes-Aran, and Diane Phelan in Felix Starro Richard Termine
in <i>Felix Starro</i>
Francisca Muñoz, Alan Ariano, Ryan James Ortega, Caitlin Cisco, Nacho Tambunting, Ching Valdes-Aran, and Diane Phelan in Felix Starro Richard Termine
in <i>Felix Starro</i>
Nacho Tambunting, Francisca Muñoz, and Alan Ariano in Felix Starro Richard Termine
in <i>Felix Starro</i>
Francisca Muñoz in Felix Starro Richard Termine
in <i>Felix Starro</i>
Diane Phelan, Ryan James Ortega, Ching Valdes-Aran, Caitlin Cisco, Francisca Muñoz, and Alan Ariano in Felix Starro Richard Termine
in <i>Felix Starro</i>
Ching Valdes-Aran and Nacho Tambunting in Felix Starro Richard Termine
Ching Valdes-Aran in <i>Felix Starro</i>
Ching Valdes-Aran in Felix Starro Richard Termine
in <i>Felix Starro</i>
Alan Ariano in Felix Starro Richard Termine
Share

For tickets and more information, visit Ma-YiTheatre.org.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!