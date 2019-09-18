World Premiere of Ross Golan Musical The Wrong Man Begins Off-Broadway

The MCC Theater production, directed by Thomas Kail, begins previews September 18.

Performances begin September 18 Off-Broadway for the world premiere of The Wrong Man, a new musical by multi-platinum songwriter Ross Golan, with direction by Hamilton Tony winner Thomas Kail. Set in Reno, Nevada, the story follows a man who is framed for murder after being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The musical features a book, music, and lyrics by Golan, who has collaborated with Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Idina Menzel. The show's creative team reunites Kail with fellow Hamilton Tony winner Alex Lacamoire, who is the music supervisor, vocal arranger, and orchestrator. Taylor Peckham serves as music director, and two-time Emmy winner Travis Wall is choreographer.

The Wrong Man stars Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée, and Ryan Vasquez, who are joined by Anoop Desai, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Malik Kitchen, Libby Lloyd, Amber Pickens, Kyle Robinson, Debbie Christine Tjong, and Julius Williams.

Performances are in The Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, where the world premiere will officially open October 7.

The Wrong Man features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jennifer Moeller and Kristin Isola, lighting design by Betsy Adams, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and make-up design by Tommy Kurzman, and casting by Telsey + Company. The production sage manager is Jason Pacella.

For tickets and more information visit MCCTheater.org.