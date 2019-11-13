World Premiere of Sing Street Extends at New York Theatre Workshop

The musical adaptation of John Carney’s indie film, directed by Rebecca Taichman, begins previews November 25.

New York Theatre Workshop has added a week of performances to its upcoming world-premiere musical adaptation of Sing Street. Bringing John Carney’s indie hit to the stage, featuring a new wave score, are Tony-winning director Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), Tony-winning playwright Enda Walsh (Once), choreographer Sonya Tayeh (Hundred Days), and musician Gary Clark.

Adapted from Carney's 2016 film about first love and the power of music, Sing Street features a book by Walsh and music and lyrics by Carney and Clark (frontman of Danny Wilson). Performances will begin November 25 ahead of a December 16 opening, for a run now scheduled through January 26, 2020.

Set in Dublin in 1982, in the midst of the recession, Sing Street follows new kid Conor and his schoolmates as they start a band to get the attention of the mysterious Raphina.

The cast features Brenock O’Connor (Game of Thrones, Living the Dream) as Conor, Zara Devlin (Hecuba) as Raphina, Max William Bartos (Uncut Gems) as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan (She Loves Me) as Gary, Billy Carter (Hangmen) as Robert, Gus Halper (Ride the Cyclone) as Brendan, Jakeim Hart (Blue Bloods) as Larry, Martin Moran (All The Rage) as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan (Once) as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb (The Last Ship) as Barry, Gian Perez (In the Heights) as Kevin, Sam Poon (Runaways) as Eamon, Skyler Volpe (The Hello Girls) as Anne, and Amy Warren (Women of a Certain Age) as Penny. Ilan Eskenazi (Iron Fist) will understudy the role of Conor.

Sing Street will feature scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley (An American in Paris; Once), lighting design by Christopher Akerlind (Waitress), sound design by Darron L West (Lobby Hero), and music supervision and orchestrations by Martin Lowe (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Once). Fred Lassen (Prince of Broadway) will serve as music director, Deborah Hecht (Angels in America) will serve as dialect coach, and Amanda Spooner (Log Cabin) will be the stage manager. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.